North Catholic runs away from Plum in victory

Thursday, December 22, 2022 | 10:18 PM

Max Hurray and North Catholic got off to a sizzling start and didn’t slow down.

Hurray, a junior, scored 14 points in the first quarter with a trio of 3-pointers and helped the Trojans build an 18-point lead on their way to an 89-47 win over Plum in a nonsection game Thursday night at North Catholic’s Barth and Graham Court.

The Trojans scored the first 10 points of the game and continued to build from there.

They hit five 3-pointers in the first eight minutes, including one from Max Rottman and another by Owen Maddalon. The Trojans led 27-9 after the first.

“We’re happy with how they play and how much they care about each other,” North Catholic coach Jim Rocco said. “These guys love the game. I know it’s cliche, but they really do. They just play so hard and share the ball so well.”

Things went from bad to worse for Plum in the second.

With 4 minutes, 8 seconds remaining until halftime, Max Grice was whistled for a charge, and Mustangs coach Justin Walther was hit with a technical foul for expressing his displeasure with the call.

Andrew Maddalon went to the line to shoot a pair of free throws for the technical. In between the first and second attempt, Walther was issued a second technical foul and subsequently ejected from the game.

“I’m always going to stick up for my team when things are out of their control and opportunities are taken away from them,” Walther said. “I’m going to step up for them and let the officials know how I feel. The way I got thrown out for asking why they called a charge and then an official approaches me with choice words and I can’t say anything back? It’d be one thing if I cussed, but I didn’t.”

The Trojans shot 15 free throws in the second quarter and made 13. Andrew Maddalon went 10 for 10 from the line in the frame, and North Catholic took a 54-27 lead into the locker room.

The Trojans quickly surpassed a 30-point lead in the third quarter, and the remainder of the game was played under mercy rule. They finished with four players in double figures. Hurray had 20 points. Andrew Maddalon and Matt Ellery had 16 points each, and Rottman scored 11.

North Catholic (4-3) hit 14 3-pointers, often working the ball around quickly to find an open shooter.

“They care about playing the game the right way and love playing the way we play,” Rocco said. “It’s a fun way to play. We’re just lucky to have these guys because they are wonderful kids.”

Adam Kotvas led Plum (4-4) with 14 points.

Walther said seeing North Catholic’s speed was a good lesson for his team going forward.

“I like how we’re going, but we came out timid tonight because it was the first time we’ve seen speed and pressure like this,” Walther said. “They move up and down the floor in two seconds, and it’s like a machine. They’ve been doing that for years. It’s a good thing for my guys to see a team move the ball like that, because that’s what we’re trying to do here.”

Jerin Steele is a freelance writer

