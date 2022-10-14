North Catholic standout Alayna Rocco commits to Harvard
Thursday, October 13, 2022 | 9:29 PM
Tribune-Review Terrific 10 basketball player Alayna Rocco of North Catholic is taking her talents to the Ivy League.
Rocco, a Trafford resident, announced Thursday night a verbal commitment to Harvard.
Incredibly excited and grateful to say I am committed to the application process at Harvard University! Thank you to everyone who has helped me achieve my dream! Go Crimson ❤️🤍#committed #believeit @WPABruinsAAU @NCHSGirlsBB @HarvardWBB pic.twitter.com/DIQc6kaIA7
— Alayna Rocco (@AlaynaRocco) October 13, 2022
A junior point guard, Rocco averaged 17.9 points and 6.2 rebounds a game last season for the WPIAL Class 3A champion Trojanettes, who finished 22-6.
The all-state second-teamer also entertained offers from a number of other schools, including more recent ones from Buffalo, Richmond, Lafayette, George Washington, Yale, Georgetown, Navy, Bucknell, Kent State, DePaul and others.
Rocco’s father, Jim, is the current boys basketball coach at North Catholic. He also coached boys teams at Penn-Trafford and Penn Hills.
Her brother, Zach, also is a Division I basketball player. The Penn-Trafford alum is a junior at Army West Point.
Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .
