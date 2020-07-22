North Catholic striker Jayden Sharpless makes verbal commitment to Georgia State

Wednesday, July 22, 2020 | 3:26 PM

Last November, rising junior Jayden Sharpless was helping North Catholic win its first WPIAL title with a golden goal free kick in double-overtime.

On Wednesday, the talented striker, who was awarded Trib HSSN Girls Soccer Player of the Year honors in 2018 after scoring 64 goals, announced her commitment to Georgia State University on Twitter.

This past season, Sharpless scored 17 regular-season goals for the Trojanettes after having to sit out the first part of the year. She was ruled ineligible after transferring from Freedom between her freshman and sophomore seasons.

The Panthers went 9-9-2 this past season and finished 5-4-1 in Sun Belt Conference play. They lost to No. 1 seed South Alabama, 1-0, in the conference tournament.

During her successful freshman season at Freedom, where she tallied a team-high 23 assists, Sharpless won a WPIAL Class A championship alongside her older sister Myla, who is entering her sophomore season as a midfielder at Florida Atlantic.

Greg Macafee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Greg by email at gmacafee@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

