North Catholic striker Jayden Sharpless makes verbal commitment to Georgia State

By:

Wednesday, July 22, 2020 | 3:26 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Catholic’s Jayden Sharpless celebrates after scoring the winning goal in double overtime next to Yough defenders during the girls WPIAL Class AA championship game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Highmark Stadium. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Catholic’s Jayden Sharpless controls the ball in front of Yough’s Nicole Croushore during the girls WPIAL Class AA championship game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Highmark Stadium. Previous Next

Last November, rising junior Jayden Sharpless was helping North Catholic win its first WPIAL title with a golden goal free kick in double-overtime.

North Catholic’s Jayden Sharpless ends the game with a beautiful free kick from about 25 yards out. The Trojans capture their first #WPIAL title in school history. @TribLiveHSSN pic.twitter.com/VSlTaNcGMf — Greg Macafee (@greg_macafee) November 2, 2019

On Wednesday, the talented striker, who was awarded Trib HSSN Girls Soccer Player of the Year honors in 2018 after scoring 64 goals, announced her commitment to Georgia State University on Twitter.

I am very blessed and grateful to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Georgia State University! I want to thank everyone who has helped me along the way especially my coaches and teammates at Riverhounds! Go Panthers???????? pic.twitter.com/JN1OTAYbLN — jayden???? (@JaydenSharpless) July 22, 2020

This past season, Sharpless scored 17 regular-season goals for the Trojanettes after having to sit out the first part of the year. She was ruled ineligible after transferring from Freedom between her freshman and sophomore seasons.

The Panthers went 9-9-2 this past season and finished 5-4-1 in Sun Belt Conference play. They lost to No. 1 seed South Alabama, 1-0, in the conference tournament.

During her successful freshman season at Freedom, where she tallied a team-high 23 assists, Sharpless won a WPIAL Class A championship alongside her older sister Myla, who is entering her sophomore season as a midfielder at Florida Atlantic.

