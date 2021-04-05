North Catholic takes over Class AA top spot in latest WPIAL coaches boys volleyball rankings

By:

Monday, April 5, 2021 | 11:37 AM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review

The Western Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association released its Week 2 boys volleyball rankings Monday morning, and there is a change at the top in Class AA.

North Catholic, No. 3 in last week’s top 10 poll, has taken over the No. 1 position, unseating Seton LaSalle.

The teams went head-to-head last Monday with the Trojans recording a 3-2 victory. North Catholic also owns early-season wins over Class AAA Pine-Richland and Central Catholic and Class AA Mars by 3-0 scores.

The Rebels dipped to No. 2, while Ambridge fell one spot to No. 3. OLSH checked in at No. 4, while Deer Lakes is at No. 5.

North Allegheny, which kicked off its season by winning its own tournament March 27, maintains its top spot after sweeping North Hills in its Section 2-AAA opener March 30 and adding a 3-0 section win over Shaler two nights later.

Seneca Valley and Shaler stayed in the No. 2 and No. 3 spots, respectively, while Peters Township moved up six spots to No. 4. Penn-Trafford rounded out the top five.

As with every week, all 38 boys head coaches had the opportunity to cast a ballot for the team rankings.

The Players of the Week again are selected by the coaches association based on coaches nominations.

Western Pa. Volleyball Coaches Association

WPIAL Top 10 Rankings

Class AAA

1. North Allegheny

2. Seneca Valley

3. Shaler

4. Peters Township

5. Penn-Trafford

6. Butler

7. Norwin

8. Latrobe

9. Hempfield

10. Fox Chapel

Other teams receiving votes:

Upper St. Clair, Bethel Park

Class AAA Players of the Week:

Brian Sullivan, senior, outside hitter, Peters Township

Sean Knight, senior, middle hitter, Hempfield

Class AA

1. North Catholic

2. Seton LaSalle

3. Ambridge

4. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart

5. Deer Lakes

6. Thomas Jefferson

7. Montour

8. Derry

9. Trinity

10. Plum

Other teams receiving votes:

Hopewell, Gateway

Class AA Players of the Week:

Richard Kaminski, senior, setter/outside hitter, North Catholic

Justin Guerruccio, senior, setter/outside hitter, Hopewell

Bryce Lizanich, junior, middle hitter, Montour

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at mlove@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Ambridge, Bethel Park, Butler, Deer Lakes, Derry Area, Fox Chapel, Gateway, Hempfield, Hopewell, Latrobe, Montour, North Allegheny, North Catholic, Norwin, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Penn-Trafford, Peters Township, Plum, Seneca Valley, Seton La Salle, Shaler, Thomas Jefferson, Trinity, Upper St. Clair