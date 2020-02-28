North Catholic upends two-time defending champ Lincoln Park in Class 3A title game
By:
Thursday, February 27, 2020 | 10:31 PM
North Catholic hadn’t led since the opening minutes but scored 13 consecutive second-half points Thursday night to defeat Lincoln Park, 65-56, in the WPIAL Class 3A boys basketball championship at Petersen Events Center.
Isaac DeGregorio scored a game-high 19 points including 15 after halftime.
The WPIAL title was the fifth for No. 2 seed North Catholic (24-2), which had lost to No. 1 Lincoln Park (21-4) in the finals last season.
North Catholic trailed 40-36 with less than 3 minutes left in the third quarter before sparking a 13-0 run. Consecutive baskets by Jackson Paschall, DeGregorio and Paschall again gave North Catholic a 42-40 lead after three.
That was the team’s first lead since 4-2.
The run continued into the fourth quarter with a basket by Jake Tomer and four more points from Paschall to lead 49-40 with about 5 minutes left.
This story will be updated.
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter .
Tags: Aliquippa, Lincoln Park
More Basketball• Rochester, West Greene to square off again in WPIAL Class A girls title tilt
• Ligonier Valley, Richland meet in District 6 title-game rubber match
• Westmoreland H.S. notebook: Reaching final ‘like no other’ for Belle Vernon’s Hartman
• As school prepares to close, Vincentian Academy wins WPIAL championship
• North Catholic seeks better shooting night in championship rematch with Lincoln Park