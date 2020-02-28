North Catholic upends two-time defending champ Lincoln Park in Class 3A title game

Thursday, February 27, 2020 | 10:31 PM

North Catholic hadn’t led since the opening minutes but scored 13 consecutive second-half points Thursday night to defeat Lincoln Park, 65-56, in the WPIAL Class 3A boys basketball championship at Petersen Events Center.

Isaac DeGregorio scored a game-high 19 points including 15 after halftime.

The WPIAL title was the fifth for No. 2 seed North Catholic (24-2), which had lost to No. 1 Lincoln Park (21-4) in the finals last season.

North Catholic trailed 40-36 with less than 3 minutes left in the third quarter before sparking a 13-0 run. Consecutive baskets by Jackson Paschall, DeGregorio and Paschall again gave North Catholic a 42-40 lead after three.

That was the team’s first lead since 4-2.

The run continued into the fourth quarter with a basket by Jake Tomer and four more points from Paschall to lead 49-40 with about 5 minutes left.

