North Catholic’s Anthony Serventi commits to Dayton

By:
Thursday, June 11, 2020 | 6:14 PM

North Catholic’s Anthony Serventi has decided where he will play collegiate football.

On Thursday, the 5-foot-11, 195-pound running back and strong safety announced his commitment to Dayton via his Twitter account.

Serventi was a big part of North Catholic’s offense this season. He caught 25 passes for 322 yards, averaging 12.9 yards per catch and also carried the ball 97 times for a team-high 754 yards. He also scored a team-high 15 touchdowns as the Trojans finished 8-2 and lost to South Park in the quarterfinals of the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs.

Serventi was also a part of North Catholic’s WPIAL championship basketball team.

Greg Macafee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Greg by email at gmacafee@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

