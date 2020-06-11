North Catholic’s Anthony Serventi commits to Dayton

By:

Thursday, June 11, 2020 | 6:14 PM

Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review North Catholic’s Anthony Serventi bursts through a banner at the start of a game against Derry on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Mars. Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review North Catholic’s Anthony Serventi blocks a pass intended for Derry’s Tanner Nicely during a game Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Mars. Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review North Catholic’s Anthony Serventi carries the ball during a game against Derry on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Mars. Previous Next

North Catholic’s Anthony Serventi has decided where he will play collegiate football.

On Thursday, the 5-foot-11, 195-pound running back and strong safety announced his commitment to Dayton via his Twitter account.

Serventi was a big part of North Catholic’s offense this season. He caught 25 passes for 322 yards, averaging 12.9 yards per catch and also carried the ball 97 times for a team-high 754 yards. He also scored a team-high 15 touchdowns as the Trojans finished 8-2 and lost to South Park in the quarterfinals of the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs.

Serventi was also a part of North Catholic’s WPIAL championship basketball team.

Greg Macafee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Greg by email at gmacafee@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Tags: North Catholic