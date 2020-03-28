North Catholic’s Isaac DeGregorio to walk on at Kentucky
Saturday, March 28, 2020 | 5:54 PM
North Catholic standout Isaac DeGregorio will continue his basketball career at one of the most successful college programs in the country.
DeGregorio will attend Kentucky as a preferred walk-on, he announced Saturday afternoon via his Twitter account.
A 5-foot-11 point guard, DeGregorio led North Catholic to a Class 3A WPIAL championship, playing some of his best basketball in the postseason.
In a 65-56 win over Lincoln Park in the WPIAL finals, DeGregorio scored 19 points, including a 10-for-10 effort from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter.
In the first two rounds of the state playoffs, DeGregorio scored 33 points, including seven 3-pointers, in a win over Westmont Hilltop, and 25 points in a victory over Aliquippa.
Kentucky coach John Calipari has a connection to the DeGregorio family.
Calipari, a Moon native, was a point guard at Clarion in 1981-82, leading the Golden Eagles to an NCAA Division II tournament appearance and a 23-6 record as junior. Calipari’s coach at Clarion was Joe DeGregorio, Isaac’s grandfather.
