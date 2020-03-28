North Catholic’s Isaac DeGregorio to walk on at Kentucky

Saturday, March 28, 2020 | 5:54 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Catholic’s Isaac DeGregorio celebrates after scoring during the fourth quarter of the WPIAL Class 3A championship game against Lincoln Park on Feb. 27, 2020, at Petersen Events Center.

North Catholic standout Isaac DeGregorio will continue his basketball career at one of the most successful college programs in the country.

DeGregorio will attend Kentucky as a preferred walk-on, he announced Saturday afternoon via his Twitter account.

A 5-foot-11 point guard, DeGregorio led North Catholic to a Class 3A WPIAL championship, playing some of his best basketball in the postseason.

In a 65-56 win over Lincoln Park in the WPIAL finals, DeGregorio scored 19 points, including a 10-for-10 effort from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter.

In the first two rounds of the state playoffs, DeGregorio scored 33 points, including seven 3-pointers, in a win over Westmont Hilltop, and 25 points in a victory over Aliquippa.

Kentucky coach John Calipari has a connection to the DeGregorio family.

Calipari, a Moon native, was a point guard at Clarion in 1981-82, leading the Golden Eagles to an NCAA Division II tournament appearance and a 23-6 record as junior. Calipari’s coach at Clarion was Joe DeGregorio, Isaac’s grandfather.

