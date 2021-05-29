North Catholic’s Nicolas Scheller falls in state tennis finals

By:

Saturday, May 29, 2021 | 5:52 PM

Ashley Chase | For the Tribune-Review North Catholic’s Nicolas Scheller wears his gold medal at the WPIAL Class AA boys tennis singles finals April 14.

Nicolas Scheller’s run through the boys tennis postseason hit a wall in the state finals Saturday afternoon.

The North Catholic junior who hadn’t dropped a postseason set won the first set of the finals at the PIAA Class 2A boys singles championships in Hershey but then lost the next two and fell to Nile Abadir of Lancaster County Day, 6-7, 6-1, 6-4.

Scheller, who cruised past Windber’s Matt Kozar in the semifinals, 6-3, 6-0, was the WPIAL’s top finisher in the tournament.

In Class 3A doubles, Franklin Regional’s Anup Nadesan and Advait Kulkarni lost to Conestoga’s Peter Auslander and Justin Xu in the semifinals, 6-1, 7-6 (5), but bounced back to beat Curtis Rabatin and Max Davis of Penn Manor, 6-3, 6-2, for third place.

Shady Side Academy’s Colin Gramley finished fourth in Class 3A singles and South Park’s Joe Toth and Ethan Bowden were fourth in Class 2A doubles.