North Catholic’s Tess Myers follows family tradition, commits to Duquesne basketball

By:
Monday, June 17, 2019 | 7:59 PM

Four decades after her father committed to Duquesne, North Catholic’s Tess Myers committed Monday to play basketball for the Dukes.

The 5-foot-10 guard from Lower Burrell, who ranks among the WPIAL’s top 2020 girls basketball recruits, chose Duquesne from more than a dozen offers, including Colorado, Temple, St. Joseph’s and others.

Her father Joey played 103 games for Duquesne from 1979-83 and was later drafted by the New Jersey Nets.

She averaged a team-high 20 points last season for North Catholic, the WPIAL champion and PIAA runner-up.

Myers was the second WPIAL recruit in three days for the Dukes, joining Chartiers Valley’s Megan McConnell, who committed Saturday.

