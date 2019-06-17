North Catholic’s Tess Myers follows family tradition, commits to Duquesne basketball
By: Chris Harlan
Monday, June 17, 2019 | 7:59 PM
Four decades after her father committed to Duquesne, North Catholic’s Tess Myers committed Monday to play basketball for the Dukes.
The 5-foot-10 guard from Lower Burrell, who ranks among the WPIAL’s top 2020 girls basketball recruits, chose Duquesne from more than a dozen offers, including Colorado, Temple, St. Joseph’s and others.
Her father Joey played 103 games for Duquesne from 1979-83 and was later drafted by the New Jersey Nets.
She averaged a team-high 20 points last season for North Catholic, the WPIAL champion and PIAA runner-up.
Myers was the second WPIAL recruit in three days for the Dukes, joining Chartiers Valley’s Megan McConnell, who committed Saturday.
@CoachDanBurt @DuqWBB 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/JANOMCwTPD
— Tess Myers (@tessmyers24) June 17, 2019
