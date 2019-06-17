North Catholic’s Tess Myers follows family tradition, commits to Duquesne basketball

By: Chris Harlan

Monday, June 17, 2019 | 7:59 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Catholic’s Tess Myers drives past Bethlehem Catholic’s Briana Barnard during the PIAA Class 4A girls state championship game Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019, at Giant Center in Hershey.

Four decades after her father committed to Duquesne, North Catholic’s Tess Myers committed Monday to play basketball for the Dukes.

The 5-foot-10 guard from Lower Burrell, who ranks among the WPIAL’s top 2020 girls basketball recruits, chose Duquesne from more than a dozen offers, including Colorado, Temple, St. Joseph’s and others.

Her father Joey played 103 games for Duquesne from 1979-83 and was later drafted by the New Jersey Nets.

She averaged a team-high 20 points last season for North Catholic, the WPIAL champion and PIAA runner-up.

Myers was the second WPIAL recruit in three days for the Dukes, joining Chartiers Valley’s Megan McConnell, who committed Saturday.

Tags: North Catholic