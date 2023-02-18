North Hills fends off first-round challenge from Kiski Area
Friday, February 17, 2023 | 9:53 PM
Kiski Area’s valiant effort to pull a major upset ultimately fell short Friday night at North Hills.
The No. 14-seeded Cavaliers led after three quarters, but North Hills got key baskets from Royce Parham and Eric James down the stretch to escape with a 76-71 win in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs.
The Indians (18-5) advance to play No. 11 Fox Chapel on Wednesday in the quarterfinals. It’ll be a rematch of last year’s WPIAL Class 6A championship. The Cavaliers finished the season 11-12.
Kiski Area led 61-60 after three quarters and came out in the beginning of the fourth with a stall offense. The Cavaliers held the ball for 2 minutes, 26 seconds, but the possession ended in a turnover.
Jake Pollaro scored on the Indians’ next possession to give them the lead.
Pollaro’s bucket sparked an 8-0 run that featured key makes by Parham and James in the paint.
The Cavaliers were within three points in the final minute, but a long 3-point attempt by Noah Thimons was off the mark and North Hills’ Logan Johnson rebounded it before being fouled with a second remaining. Johnson made both free throws to ice it.
Kiski Area came out on fire early.
Backed by hot 3-point shooting from Thimons off the bench, Kiski Area got out to a 29-24 lead in the first quarter.
The Cavaliers continued to get good looks in the second quarter and extended the lead to 49-42 at halftime.
Thimons finished with 21 points on seven 3-pointers. Kiski Area got 37 points from its bench. Isaiah Gonzalez scored 17.
Parham, a 6-foot-8 junior, scored 30 for North Hills, with Marquette coach Shaka Smart in attendance. Marquette is one of more than a dozen Power 5 schools to offer Parham. Others include Notre Dame, Pitt, Penn State, Maryland, Virginia Tech and Xavier.
James had 18 points off the bench for the Indians, including six in the fourth quarter.
