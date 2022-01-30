North Hills real estate transactions for the week of Jan. 30, 2022

Sunday, January 30, 2022 | 7:01 AM

Bellevue

Rashaun Butler sold property at 655 Means Ave. to Salim Bamira and Halima Hassan for $150,000.

Ryan Harrold sold property at 638 Tingley Ave. to Mark Yohe for $155,000.

Gilliland Laurel Apartments L.P. sold property at 103 Woodlawn Ave. to Gilliland Entropy LLC for $5,200,000.

Bradford Woods

Michael Locke sold property at 68 Marblehead Hbr to Ann McAninch for $215,000.

Etna

Shari Masters sold property at 126 Grant Ave. to Mark Szymanski and Amanda Masters for $47,500.

Franklin Park

Saeed Malek sold property at 2518 Adele Ct to Jaidev Varieth and Induvadana Ankareddi for $511,000.

Cain Aten Hayes sold property at 1548 Alaqua Drive to Aaron Christopher and Jennifer Elaine Martindale for $1,321,650.

Philip Ray Strunk sold property at 1552 Crestview Drive to Donald Riley for $350,000.

John Chadwick sold property at 2612 Glenchester Road to Gloria Potter for $310,000.

Hampton

Estate of Michael Kurchner sold property at 3949 Bonita Drive to Harmony Homes LLC for $70,000.

Gerald Lavelle Jr. sold property at 3069 E Bardonner Road to Andrew Richard Rupert and Jean Marie Lynch for $218,000.

Rino Marketing LLC sold property at 2095 Grandeur Drive to Arun and Shruti Krishnan for $945,000.

Amy Slone Leathers sold property at 4077 Letort Ln to Michael and Amy Grimes for $640,000.

Andrew Mahlau Saejin Heinert sold property at 5148 Meadowridge Ln to Aris Paul Herbert Pantelas and Catherine Areba Price for $310,000.

Richard Miller sold property at 4377 Route 8 to JZJ Properties LLC for $1,500,000.

Robert George Jr. sold property at 5004 Route 8 to Bobs Sub Inc. for $475,000.

Marshall

Estate of Marjorie Broderick sold property at 42 Blueberry Ln to Larry and Beverly Hagerty for $245,000.

Cartus Financial Corp. sold property at 751 Bridle Path Drive to Jeremy Juyoul and Abigal Suh for $419,000.

Joseph Mahon III sold property at 751 Bridle Path Drive to Cartus Financial Corp. for $419,000.

William Gerber sold property at 885 Markman Park Road to John Grimm Jr. and Andrea Grimm for $165,000.

Trent Emerick sold property at 717 Onondaga Cir to Raza and Radhia Syed for $690,000.

Berlock Holdings LLC sold property at 173 Thorn Hill Road to 173 Thorn Hill LLC for $8,376,054.

Celtic Capital LLC sold property at 304 Thurgood Drive to Makund Parameswaran and Divya Puzhakkal Vasu for $336,495.

Keith Branagan sold property at 169 Warrendale Bakerstown Road to Darin and Leanna Lesefka for $360,000.

Jennifer Cavucci sold property at 142 Watson Drive to Vijayan Sabapathy for $289,900.

McCandless

Susan Cercone sold property at 8206 Bramble Ln to Cristy Lee Harper for $327,057.

Estate of Patricia Narcisi sold property at 603 Calais Drive to Jamie and Amy Broniszewski for $65,000.

Jay Noel sold property at 225 Edelweiss Drive to Jeffrey and Gaoying Bolinger for $900,000.

Richard Kraus sold property at 541 Harrison St. to Jody and Bea Ann Ledgerwood for $301,250.

Estate of Helen Traynor sold property at 122 Inverness Drive to Alejandro Rivera and Tania Silva for $179,900.

Carlene Gnazzo sold property at 10535 Kummer Road to Lorne and Ashley Phillips Farone for $1,200,000.

Richard Kaiser sold property at 10480 Linden Drive to Bernard Urbanek and Elizabeth Clay for $498,500.

Philomena McCourt sold property at 9239 Merlin Drive to Ryan Michael and Karisa Leann Hreczkosiej for $258,000.

Fifth Ave Property Group LLC sold property at 8020 Remington Drive to Richard Burkley for $121,751.

Jean Nancy Seifert sold property at 8020 Remington Drive to Fifth Ave Property Group LLC for $18,000.

Terence Hart sold property at 555 Sloop Road Apt 21 to Jason Dohoda for $110,000.

Millvale

Daniel Gitzen sold property at 506 Stanton Ave. to Norman and Cecelia Lynn Tonti for $70,000.

Ohio

Marsha Ellis Jones sold property at 232 Alaqua Drive to Jason and Jennifer Roeback for $950,000.

Robert Trombold sold property at 565 Harmony Road to Justin Colaizzi and Samantha Duttine for $400,000.

NVR Inc. sold property at 156 Melinda Ct to Jayesh Bhanushali for $374,015.

Stephen Martin sold property at 112 Village Ct to David Wayne and Karen Ann Guckert Morris for $450,000.

Pine

Tye Alcook sold property at 401 Cloverdale Drive to Matthew and Janna Harper for $485,000.

NVR Inc. sold property at 4400 Spruce Road to Victor Nuzo Beke and Juliana Chinyeaka Victor for $364,780.

NVR Inc. sold property at 4408 Spruce Road to Sean Charles Muzlet and Judith Arlene Krysa for $379,390.

Brennan Road Development LLC sold property at 1912 Station St. to Eric Magda and Alexandra Boroch for $729,099.

Todd Delligatti sold property at 108 Tangelwood Drive to Arpit and Kimberly Mehta for $775,000.

Gregory Murray sold property at 3304 Wexford Road to Infinium Investments LLC for $130,000.

Richland

United States Of America By Sec Vets sold property at 3521 Bakerstown Road to James Davis Jr. and Amanda Rupert for $247,000.

James Ostrosky trustee sold property at 456 Jenny Drive to Raymond Beale Jr. and Melissa Beale for $459,529.

Ross

Charles Rhoads sold property at 108 Sixth Ave. to Andrew Yoho and Rebecca Moser for $155,000.

Patricia Pellegrino sold property at 102 Adele Ct to Kathryn Jean McDonald for $290,000.

Kathleen Devine sold property at 160 Connie Drive to Shanna Pirro for $232,000.

Matthew Immekus sold property at 205 Elrose Drive to Taylor Sovelove and Rachel Sebak for $313,000.

Deaktor Development North L.P. sold property at 1000 Johnanna Drive to AP Woodhawk LLC for $23,307,981.

Taylor O’Brien sold property at 7971 Marmion Drive to Dylan Jenkins and Lily Beamenderfer for $225,000.

Kara Kokowski Balatincz sold property at 143 McIntyre Road to Mark Petosky for $330,000.

Michael Krane sold property at 108 Radcliff Drive to Ryan Rivosecchi and Laura Groetzinger for $557,150.

Matthew Taylor sold property at 107 Rossmor Ct to Jessica Dunn for $172,000.

Louise Fletcher sold property at 562 Thompson Run Road to Jeremy Johnson for $215,000.

Jessica Ricci sold property at 459 Woodland Road to Jesse and Perry Scheck for $325,000.

Shaler

Augustine Della Sala sold property at 208 Andrew Drive to Dana Mimm for $200,000.

Bernadette Ann Sapsara sold property at 810 Dressel Road to Shawn Thor for $132,000.

Thomas May sold property at 127 Hoffman Road to Nathan and Miranda Kruluts for $250,000.

Lauren Weber sold property at 125 Ida Drive to Amanda Lukas for $190,000.

Nadja Helm sold property at 204 Iola St. to William McCabe and Megan Foley for $280,000.

Cornel Coyne sold property at 5 Lea St. to Gary and Susan Deluca for $110,000.

Andrew Bielski sold property at 3114 Ponderosa Drive to Matthew Gribble for $440,000.

West View

Zachary Cox sold property at 276 Highland Ave. to Mark Nolfi for $220,000.

Daniel McCarthy sold property at 68-70 Lakewood Ave. to Jay and Joelle Lessler for $215,000.

Real estate transactions provided by RealSTATs. Contact RealSTATs at 412-381-3880 or visit RealSTATs.net.