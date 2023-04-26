North Hills’ Royce Parham commits to Marquette
Wednesday, April 26, 2023 | 3:54 PM
North Hills junior Royce Parham, one of the WPIAL’s top college basketball recruits, committed Wednesday to Marquette.
The 6-foot-8 forward announced his commitment on Twitter. His other finalists were Pitt, Penn State and Xavier.
Rivals.com has rated him as a four-star prospect and ranked him 82nd overall nationally among 2024 graduates.
Parham averaged 29 points and 12 rebounds this past winter for North Hills. He scored a career-high 47 points in one game and finished his junior year with more than 1,500 career points.
His mother, Kim (Calhoun) Parham, played college basketball at Penn State.
