North Hills’ Royce Parham commits to Marquette

By:

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 | 3:54 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Hills’ Royce Parham dunks against Mechanicsburg during their PIAA Class 5A first round state playoff game on Friday, March 10, 2023, in Ross.

North Hills junior Royce Parham, one of the WPIAL’s top college basketball recruits, committed Wednesday to Marquette.

The 6-foot-8 forward announced his commitment on Twitter. His other finalists were Pitt, Penn State and Xavier.

Rivals.com has rated him as a four-star prospect and ranked him 82nd overall nationally among 2024 graduates.

Parham averaged 29 points and 12 rebounds this past winter for North Hills. He scored a career-high 47 points in one game and finished his junior year with more than 1,500 career points.

His mother, Kim (Calhoun) Parham, played college basketball at Penn State.

Just call Royce … a Golden Eagle. pic.twitter.com/em2WG89mot — NH Basketball (@NorthHillsHoops) April 26, 2023

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: North Hills