North Hills ‘workhorse’ to play college ball at Cal (Pa.)

By:

Saturday, February 18, 2023 | 11:01 AM

Michael DiVittorio | Tribune-Review

Logan Greer’s hunger has paid off.

Greer, a senior offensive and defensive lineman for the North Hills football team, recently committed to Cal (Pa.) to continue his academic and athletic career.

“It felt like family,” said Greer, a three-year starter for the Indians. “I really liked the coaching staff and the players. They have a really nice recruiting class coming in. And it’s about 45 minutes from my house. It’s really close.”

Committing was a joyous moment for Greer and his family. But the path to college ball wasn’t exactly easy.

He entered high school around 175 pounds but was able to add around 100 pounds over the following three years, including a 50-pound bulk-up between his freshman and sophomore seasons.

“He was a smaller kid as a freshman,” said North Hills coach Pat Carey. “He had good height but was a skinny, little kid. And he was just a workhorse and put a ton of work into the weight room. He was a leader and progressed each year as a player. He’s a great kid.”

In addition to hitting the weights, Greer also started eating, focusing on proteins to help him gain size as he turned into an all-conference two-way lineman.

He was able to do so despite several injuries, including two in his senior season.

Greer battled a knee injury that cost him multiple weeks early in the year. When he returned, he suffered a concussion and had to miss his senior night.

“Logan dealt with injuries throughout his career,” Carey said. “But he was always willing to go out and play. It was just a matter of getting a green light from trainers to get him back in there. He’s a North Hills kid, a team player.”

The 6-foot-3 lineman was cleared to play in the Indians’ 19-17 loss to Bethel Park in the WPIAL Class 5A quarterfinals.

“I kept pushing,” he said. “No matter what, I just kept going. The (college) coaches were making sure I was good. I’m good at keeping positive and keeping going.

“When I came back, the last playoff game, I did really good. That helped a lot with recruiting.”

Greer received several scholarship offers, including a preferred walk-on spot at West Virginia.

Cal (Pa.) offered him two days before Christmas, and he committed to the NCAA Division II program a month later, becoming one of several WPIAL products to join the Vulcans this year, including some that Greer already was familiar with and has gotten to know.

“Aidan Curry from Bethel Park, I played him twice this year and over the summer I went on a Seton Hill visit with him,” Greer explained. “So I’ve talked with him back and forth. And Naquan Crowder, from Aliquippa, that’s who I’m going to room with. So I’ve been talking to him.”

The WPIAL recruits of Cal (Pa.) have also bonded in a group text chat.

“It’s really just like a family, to be honest,” he said.

Greer was a strong player on both sides of the ball at North Hills, but he believes his primary assignment will be somewhere on the offensive line to start.

“They like that I can play center, guard or tackle,” he said. “That’s what every coach liked, even the Penn State coach. I can play defensive line, defensive tackle, defensive end, center, guard or tackle. I can play everything. That was huge for recruiting.

“They’re getting a hard worker with grit. I’ll give everything I’ve got. I’m just very aggressive.”

Greer’s fondest high school memory is North Hills’ 14-7 win over Pine-Richland during his junior season, one in which the Indians broke through and won seven games for the first time since 2010.

North Hills followed that with a 3-8 record in 2022, but it’s a mark that is a bit deceiving, according to Greer.

“We didn’t have a lot of seniors and were really young,” Greer said of the Indians, who went 3-2 in conference play. “We pushed through and made the playoffs. And the playoff game was really close.

“With how many young guys we had … they’re going to be really good next year. I’m proud of what we did.”

Greer already has an idea about what he wants to do academically. He plans to study sports management and is open to becoming a coach or athletic director eventually.

On the field, he wants to take south that perseverance, toughness and hunger he’s built at North Hills, and those who know him best believe that he’ll do just that.

“Cal U and other schools recognized not only his ability but also his character and toughness,” Carey said, “all of the things that he’s learned through these last several years.”

Tags: North Hills