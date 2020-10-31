North Journal notebook: North Allegheny boys soccer advances

Saturday, October 31, 2020 | 11:01 AM

Jonathan Swann had two goals and Ben Christian, Evan Anderson and Kensly Owens also scored to lead No. 6 North Allegheny (13-3-1) to a 5-1 victory over No. 11 Allderdice (5-6-1) in a WPIAL Class 4A boys soccer game Oct. 27.

North Allegheny was scheduled to meet No. 3 Norwin in the quarterfinals.

Tigers score shutout

Sarah Schupansky, Anna Bundy and Lucia Wells scored and Julianna Werner recorded the shutout as No. 5 North Allegheny (8-2) blanked No. 12 Bethel Park, 3-0, in the opening round of the WPIAL Class 4A girls soccer playoffs Oct. 26.

North Allegheny was scheduled to meet No. 4 Norwin in the quarterfinals.

Field hockey falls short

The North Allegheny field hockey team had its season come to a close after a 1-0 loss to Peters Township in the first round of the WPIAL Class AAA playoffs Oct. 28.

The No. 3-seeded Tigers finished the season 8-5-1.

NA volleyball seeded 1st

Three-time defending PIAA champion North Allegheny earned the No. 1 seed for the WPIAL Class 4A girls volleyball tournament, which began last week.

The Tigers (12-0) earned a first-round bye and were scheduled to host Seneca Valley in the quarterfinals.

Runners sweep meet

The North Allegheny boys and girls teams had an impressive performance at the annual Tri-State Track Coaches Association meet at White Oak Park.

North Allegheny senior Keeley Misutka pulled away from Bethel Park freshman Jenna Lang and Baldwin senior Gina Bolla about the two-mile mark to grab the girls Class AAA title. Her time was 18:13.33.

“It was a great race for me, especially against some great competitors,” Misutka said. “I felt good the whole race and the girls were amazing competition. They really pushed me.”

NA girls edged rival Pine-Richland, 63-86, for the title, while the boys defeated rival Butler, 36-65. Junior Scott Nalepa and sophomore Gregory Kossuth finished fourth and fifth, respectively, to lead the NA boys team.

Bill Hartlep is the sports editor of the Tribune-Review. You can contact Bill at bhartlep@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribHSInsider.

