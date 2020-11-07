North Journal notebook: North Allegheny girls volleyball returns to WPIAL final

Saturday, November 7, 2020 | 11:01 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Jadyn Perkins scores over Pine-Richland’s Makayla Roy and next to Paige Miller during a match in October.

The North Allegheny girls volleyball team found itself in a familiar position Saturday — playing for a WPIAL Class 4A title.

The Tigers advanced to a fourth straight championship match after defeating Moon, 3-0, in the semifinals Nov. 4.

They won by scores of 25-22, 25-23, 25-15.

Mia Tuman had 14 kills, and Paige Miller had nine kills for the top-seeded Tigers, who improved to 14-0. Jadyn Perkins added seven kills and three blocks. Setter Paige Morningstar had 31 assists.

North Allegheny, which also defeated Seneca Valley, 3-0, in the playoffs, was scheduled to play section rival Shaler in the championship match Saturday, after deadline for this edition.

No. 4 Moon finished its season 12-3.

NA girls soccer returns to WPIAL final

Sarah Schupansky had two goals and Lucia Wells also scored as No. 5 North Allegheny (10-2) rolled to a 3-0 victory over top-seeded Peters Township (11-2-1) in the WPIAL Class 4A girls soccer semifinals Nov. 2.

The Tigers were scheduled to play No. 2 Butler in Thursday’s championship match.

Schupansky, a senior forward who has 20 goals this season; Wells, a sophomore forward; and senior defender Tulasi Syamala also were honored last week with selection to the All-WPIAL girls soccer team.

Water polo teams win Western Conference

The North Allegheny boys and girls water polo teams captured Western Conference titles on Oct. 31 after sweeping McDowell at the conference round robin tournament.

Led by six goals from David Lomakin and three from Keller Sens, the NA boys won 12-8.

The girls won 9-5 behind four goals from Emma Halle and three by Rebecca Melanson.

The boys (10-2) and girls (9-4) were scheduled to play in the “End of Season tournament” on Saturday at Wilson.

NA boys fall in WPIAL quarterfinals

The North Allegheny boys soccer team met its match in the quarterfinal round of the WPIAL Class 4A playoffs on Oct. 31, falling to No. 3-seeded Norwin, 4-1.

The No. 6 Tigers finished the season 13-4-1.

North Allegheny’s goal was scored by Will Stasko off a cross from Kensley Owens in the 14th minute.

The Knights, who had not beaten the Tigers since 2013, scored four unanswered to seal the win.

