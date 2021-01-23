North Journal notebook: North Allegheny wrestlers sweep 3 duals

Saturday, January 23, 2021 | 8:01 AM

Nicholas Gorman, Adam Rohan, Aidan Buggey and Brady Leczo had pins to lead North Allegheny to a 63-11 Class 3A, Section 3B wrestling victory over North Hills on Jan. 20.

North Allegheny also defeated Shaler and Mars during the quad meet to improve to 7-0 overall and 4-0 in Section 3B, clinching first place in the subsection.

Brady Walker (120) and Bradley Stipetich (138) picked up bonus points for the Tigers. Ethan Mikovitz (172) and Giavonie Schipani (106) won matches for North Hills.

Gorman (126), Max Stedeford (145) and Casey Walker (106) recorded pins to lead North Allegheny past Shaler, 72-3.

Dylan Coy (120), Stedeford (145), Collin McCorkle (160) and Buggey (189) won by fall to lead North Allegheny past Mars, 52-9.

North Allegheny, which was scheduled to host an individual tournament this past Saturday, will host the NA Duals on Saturday (Jan. 30).

The Tigers will face Fort LeBoeuf, Franklin Regional, Highlands, Penn-Trafford and Mars.

They then will take part in the Canon-McMillan Duals Feb. 6 before the Section 3 tournament on Feb. 8.

• After starting the season 4-0, North Hills defeated Shaler, 45-11, and dropped matches to NA and Pine-Richland, 39-27, on Jan. 20 to move to 2-2 in Section 3B.

NA boys bowlers off to strong start

The North Allegheny boys bowling team is 4-0 and in first place in the WPIBL North Division.

Tigers bowlers have the six highest averages in the North Division.

They are led by senior Dylan Scheidler with a 221.5 average. He has a high game of 254 and high three-game series of 713.

Also filling out the NA lineup are juniors Jeb Jorden (213.42 average) and Marc Sostmann (204.67), senior Joey Lydon (203.83), freshman Cole Scott (201.71), senior Andrew Cook (198.17) and junior Gavin Rush (191.57).

Senior Alexis Robinson (171.5) leads the North Allegheny girls team, which is 1-3 this season.

Hockey team keeps winning

The North Allegheny hockey team improved to 7-1 last week with a 6-3 victory over Pine-Richland. It was the Tigers’ sixth straight win.

Connor Chi had two goals and two assists, Nathan Spak had two goals and an assist, and Matt Gentile and Aaron Mark each had a goal.

Trey Gallo had four assists, and Austin Peterson had three helpers. Matt Irvin had one assist.

Josh Bailey made 27 saves to earn the win.

Bill Hartlep is the sports editor of the Tribune-Review. You can contact Bill at bhartlep@triblive.com or via Twitter @TribHSInsider.

