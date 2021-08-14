North Journal notebook: North Allegheny’s Tuman commits to Ohio State

Saturday, August 14, 2021 | 10:01 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Paige Morningstar celebrates a kill with Mia Tuman during the Tigers’ match Oct. 22, 2020 against Pine-Richland in McCandless.

Mia Tuman is entering her junior year at North Allegheny, and a promising volleyball season awaits her and the Tigers.

Before embarking toward another shot at WPIAL and PIAA championships, the Tigers hitter made a big decision about her future.

Tuman made a verbal commitment to play volleyball at Ohio State on Aug. 5.

“I am so thankful to my parents for supporting me unconditionally and all of my coaches,” she Tweeted. “I am so blessed. I can’t wait to be a #buckeyeforlife. GO BUCKS!”

Tuman, who also plays for Pittsburgh Elite, earned all-state honors in 2020 after helping North Allegheny (18-0) claimed a fourth straight PIAA title. The Tigers also won a WPIAL Class 4A championship for the third time in four seasons.

She also was an all-conference and All-WPIAL selection as an outside hitter.

Ohio State is one of the top women’s volleyball programs in the country. The Buckeyes were 16-4 last season and 15-3 in the Big Ten. They lost to Florida in the NCAA Regional Semifinals.

I am so excited to announce that I have verbally committed to play volleyball at The Ohio State University! I am so thankful to my parents for supporting me unconditionally and all of my coaches. I am so blessed. I can’t wait to be a #buckeyeforlife GO BUCKS‼️????⭕️ pic.twitter.com/yQJLM1TlZS — Mia Tuman (@miatuman) August 5, 2021

North Allegheny wrestler shines at nationals

Travis Stipetich, a North Allegheny sophomore, finished eighth at the national wrestling tournament in Fargo, N.D.

Competing at 170 pounds, he dropped his first match but then won seven straight to earn All-American honors.

NA graduates compete at U.S. Amateur

A pair of North Allegheny graduates took part in last week’s U.S. Amateur tournament at Oakmont Country Club and Longue Vue Club.

Kevin O’Brien, a 2013 North Allegheny alum, shot 9-over par with rounds of 70 at Longue Vue Club and 79 at Oakmont Country Club.

O’Brien played four years at Seton Hall before graduating in 2017. He averaged 77.58 in 39 career tournaments.

Grant Martens, a 2008 NA graduate, shot 14-over par after scoring 77 at both courses. Martens played at Cal Poly (2013 grad) and now works for Titleist.

He was a long drive champion in 2013.

Both missed the cut from 312 golfers in stroke play to 64 for the match play portion of the event.

Greensburg Mark Goetz was the medalist in the stroke play portion after he shot 8-under par through 36 holes.

High school camps open

Training camp for fall high school sports opened Monday, as teams officially began practices. Fall varsity sports sponsored by the WPIAL and PIAA include football, boys and girls soccer, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls golf, girls volleyball, girls tennis and field hockey.

Football got underway with heat acclimation workouts on Aug. 9. Week Zero of the football season is Aug. 27.

Teams can start scrimmaging Saturday, with the exception of golf, which can start as early as today.

Bill Hartlep is the sports editor of the Tribune-Review. You can contact Bill at bhartlep@triblive.com or via Twitter @TribHSInsider.

