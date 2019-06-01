Norwin athletes cap season at PIAA track and field championships

By: Paul Schofield

Friday, May 31, 2019 | 9:03 PM

The Norwin girls track and field team was shut out of medals at the PIAA Class AAA championships May 24 and 25 at Shippensburg’s Seth Grove Stadium.

Though the Knights failed to bring home any hardware, their performances were strong.

Senior Emily Brozeski reached the semifinals in the 100-meter hurdles. Senior Jessica Kolesar competed in two events — the 200-meter dash and the long jump.

She just missed making the semifinals the 200.

“It was a tough weekend, but I felt I did my best,” Kolesar said. “That’s all you can hope when you’re facing the tough competition across the state.”

In the long jump, she jumped a season-best 18 feet, 1 ¾ inches and finished 10th.

Brozeski and Kolesar also competed on the 400-meter relay team.

The duo played a key role in helping Norwin reach the WPIAL Class AAA team championship where they finished second to North Allegheny.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

Tags: Norwin