Norwin boys use barrage of 3s in blowing out Latrobe

Sunday, January 29, 2023 | 9:10 PM

All Norwin needed to see was the first one go in.

From there, it was nothing but net and nothing but Norwin.

Norwin connected on a season-high 13 of 19 3-pointers and had four players score in double figures as it throttled Latrobe, 69-41, on Sunday night in the Shootout at Seton Hill.

With standout Adam Bilinsky playing his second game since returning from an ankle injury, Norwin (11-6) played with confidence that showed in its ball movement, depth and range.

The 69 points were a season high for the Knights.

“If you move the ball, you’re going to get good shots,” Knights coach Lance Maha said. “The ball doesn’t have eyes. We were organizing, making crisp passes and getting good shots up.”

Bilinsky finished with 20 points. He, Justin Weaver and Jackson Pons made three 3s. Ryan Edwards and Noah Vogel hit two each for the Knights (11-6), who have won four of five.

Weaver finished with 13 points, Ryan Edwards added 11 and Vogel had 10.

“When teams give us the space to shoot it, we’re going to knock down shots,” Bilinsky said. “We can get past any press.”

Bilinsky returned to the lineup Friday for senior night as the Knights thumped Canon-McMillan, 57-39.

But he didn’t have to do all of the heavy lifting in that game, either.

“I feel like the new guy since I came back,” Bilinsky said with a smile.

The Mercyhurst commit needs 70 points to reach 1,000 for his career.

“We’ve been able to play different guys and put them into roles with Adam out,” Maha said. “I liked how we moved the ball. Vogel really got us going.”

Norwin played close with 4A power Laurel Highlands in a 46-38 loss, forcing the Mustangs to play half-court, zone basketball.

Latrobe (7-10) never got on track offensively and finished well below its season average (60.5).

The Wildcats failed to make a 3-pointer as Norwin controlled the tempo from the start.

Vogel, who came back from a knee injury he suffered during football season, scored the first seven points for Norwin to grease the wheels.

Then, all Latrobe could do was watch as the Knights pinged passes around the horn and swished 3s.

“I am loving my role,” Vogel said. “I worked a lot for it and was proud to make a start. We’re not a selfish team. We push each other, and we know our roles.”

The 6-foot-3, 230-pound Vogel is nearing a decision on his football future. He is mulling a number of Division II offers.

Norwin had a 22-9 lead after one quarter and increased the advantage to 34-15 in the second on a rare five-point possession.

Bilinsky made 2 of 3 free throws and, on the miss, took a kick-out from Pons and made a 3.

Two more 3s, from Bilinsky and Pons, made it 42-18 at halftime.

Edwards hit two 3s in the third as the lead swelled to 28.

Four straight 3s opened the fourth, three from Weaver and the other by Pons, and the mercy rule took affect with the Knights in front, 67-32.

Landon Butler led Latrobe with 12 points.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

