Norwin boys volleyball has net-front talent to contend

Saturday, April 8, 2023 | 11:01 AM

Tribune-Review

Norwin is one of the top boys volleyball teams in the WPIAL this season. Just ask the Western Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association.

The well-regarded outfit had Norwin ranked No. 2 in Class 3A two weeks into the season.

The Knights hope to live up to the raised expectations.

Coach Mike Palaschak said teams could be asking, “Who do we serve the ball to?” when they play the Knights.

The second-year coach learned plenty about his team last season, not the least of which was that his net-front talent could take it deep into the postseason.

“Getting to know the goals and ambitions of each of your players is very important,” Palaschak said.

Norwin was 15-1 last year and tied Hempfield for the Section 3 title at 11-1.

The Knights lost to Shaler in the WPIAL 3A quarterfinals, 3-1.

Some key players back are senior middle blocker Mike Mihalov and the senior trio of libero Lucas Churchfield, outside hitter Jackson Genicola and outsider hitter/setter Troy Horvath.

Palaschak said his team’s strengths should be ball control and backcourt play.

“When we have the momentum, we are a very tough team to beat,” he said.

Other players looking to contribute key sets are senior right-side hitter Tim McCabe, junior seter Ben Tygielski and sophomore middle blocker Nick Puskaric.

