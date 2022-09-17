Norwin girls volleyball to rely on deep senior class entering Section 3-4A play

Saturday, September 17, 2022 | 11:01 AM

Norwin girls volleyball returns most of its rotation from last season’s WPIAL Class 4A playoff team.

But can all of that talent translate into another postseason bid?

The 16th-year coach of the Knights girls volleyball team hopes so.

“The players work hard and won’t give up on a play or a match,” coach Mary Ellen Ferragonio said. “They encourage one another both on the court and from the bench.”

Nine of Ferragonio’s 12 returning starters are seniors, so experience shouldn’t be a problem for Norwin, which will compete in a smaller Section 3-4A with Fox Chapel, Hempfield, Penn-Trafford and Shaler.

The seniors back are: setter Sophia Alvarez, right-side hitter Kate Botti, outside hiter Faith Dunn, defensive specialist Maddie Kessler, middle hitter Ashley Laukus, hitter/defensive specialist Nicole Miller, defensive specialist Sara Olson, right hitter Sydney Petko and defensive specialist Jaden Streussnig.

Alvarez is expected to pilot the offense.

“We have quite a few players working hard to earn a spot in the starting line up,” Ferragonio said.

Key juniors include middle hitter Ava Kobus, outside/middle hitter Lauren Palangio, players whom Norwin fans will remember from basketball season.

Ferragonio also expects some newcomers to contribute from a deep bench, including juniors Jillian Pensenstadler, Megan Potthoff, Natalee Bertani, Sydney Reiter and Lauren Sevin, along with sophomores Addison Matovich, Avery Brozeski and Brandi Brozeski.

“The players really support one another, work hard to improve every day, and have fun with the game,” Ferragonio said.

Norwin is off to a 1-4 start with nonsection losses to Kiski Area, North Allegheny, Franklin Regional and Upper St. Clair and a nonsection victory over North Hills.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

