Norwin golfers take to hilly layout at Youghiogheny

Saturday, September 19, 2020 | 11:01 AM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Logan Divald putts on the ninth green during the Westmoreland County Junior Amateur golf tournament Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Latrobe Country Club.

Norwin moved its boys home golf matches to Youghiogheny Country Club near McKeesport.

A long way from home? Sort of, yes.

But the Knights have taken to the hilly layout.

They won their first three matches on the private club that in the past has played host to WPIAL Class AA boys individual championships.

The Knights took down Armstrong, 194-207, as Logan Divald carded a 37 and Sal Cerilli and Trent Kablach matched 38s.

In a 192-223 win over Latrobe, Divald and Cerilli each shot 36, and Kablach had a 38.

And when rival Penn-Trafford visited Youghiogheny, all five starters broke 40. Divald and Kablach tied with 34s, Nate Graham had 37, and Cerilli and Ron Howard posted 38s.

Wehner watch

A freshman football player to watch, maybe now and surely in the future, is Central Catholic’s Payton Wehner.

A transfer from Norwin, he is a fast-rising quarterback who also can be a difference-maker in basketball.

He was part of a five-player competition to play quarterback this season for the Vikings. His father, Jim, is an assistant coach at Central.

Payton’s sister, Jayla, was a recent a basketball standout at Norwin. She is now playing at Marian.

Norwin hosted Central Catholic in Week 2.

Dennison coaching elsewhere

Former Norwin star football player Alex Dennison, who has been an assistant in recent years at his alma mater, is coaching elsewhere in the WPIAL this fall.

Dennison, who played at Buffalo, left to become the offensive coordinator at Penn Hills.

Volleyball rankings

The Western Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association released its first rankings for the fall season and Norwin checked in at No. 9 in Class AAAA.

North Allegheny (Class AAAA), Franklin Regional (Class AAA), North Catholic (Class AA) and Bishop Canevin (Class A) all were ranked No. 1 heading into the season.

The rest of the Class AAAA poll looked like this: 2. Moon, 3. Pine-Richland, 4. Canon-McMillan, 5. Oakland Catholic, 6. Shaler, 7. Seneca Valley, 8. Baldwin, 10. Hempfield.

