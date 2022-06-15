Norwin grad excited to don orange, green as new Yough athletic director

Tuesday, June 14, 2022 | 9:19 PM

Submitted Jeannette girls basketball coach Bill Flow, a Norwin graduate

In his stops along a North Carolina-to-Pennsylvania path through high school sports, Bill Flow has worn a number of hats.

He coached boys and girls basketball, football, golf and baseball.

His new hat will have a “Y” on it for Yough, where he is set to oversee all sports as the school’s new athletic director.

Flow, 39, was hired Tuesday night to replace Scott Morrison, who resigned in February after nearly two years in the position.

“I have to get used to wearing a lot of orange and green,” Flow said.

A Norwin graduate who coached the Jeannette girls basketball team for one season last year, Flow grew up in Westmoreland City before moving to Asheboro, N.C., where he lived from 2011-2021.

“I am excited to get started,” he said. “I am a big sports guy and being able to be around our teams full time is a blessing. I want to try to unify everything as much as we can. I want to get everyone on the same page. I am looking forward to being in the school, around the kids. I am a big advocate for kids playing multiple sports. In North Carolina, we incentivized that by giving (multiple-sport athletes) a medal at the end of the school year.”

A former Cal (Pa.) football player, Flow was the boys basketball coach at Southern Alamance in Graham, N.C., for four years, where he also was an English teacher, and served as girls basketball coach at Eastern Randolph (N.C.) for three years.

He also worked as athletic director at Eastern Randolph, a job that lasted only a year and was part-time but was underscored on his resume to Yough.

He worked this year as a substitute teacher at Serra Catholic, Hempfield, Jeannette and Mt. Pleasant.

Flow will miss teaching and coaching but plans to concentrate all that energy into his new venture.

“It will be nice that I don’t have to teach Romeo and Juliet and coach at the same time now,” Flow said. “I want sports to be fun for our athletes and coaches. I want to hear their input, and I want to get Yough a better social media presence. Kids are tech-savvy, and they can help to brand it well.”

Flow graduated from Cal (Pa.) before earning a master’s degree from Adams State in sports psychology.

“I am not big in fanfare,” he said. “I want our kids to be the center point.”

Another coaching stop was Penn State Greater Allegheny, where he coached the men’s basketball team for one year.

