Norwin infielder Alex Gabauer commits to Penn

Wednesday, September 18, 2019 | 6:04 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Norwin’s Alex Gabauer jumps over Penn Trafford’s Bobby Lane during a run-down in the second inning Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Norwin High School.

Alex Gabauer always wanted to attend an Ivy League school, and to have an opportunity to play baseball there when he arrived.

The Norwin junior will get the best of both worlds with his commitment to the University of Pennsylvania.

Gabauer announced his college destination on Wednesday.

I am proud to announce that I have committed to and will continue my academic and athletic career at The University of Pennsylvania pic.twitter.com/Vfri7pa6Vt — Alex Gabauer (@alex_gabauer) September 18, 2019

“It has been my goal since the start of the recruiting process,” Gabauer said of landing in the Ivy League. “Following my second visit to the campus, it became clear that the Penn was the place for me in both regards. I get to pursue my career at one of the world’s finest institutions, while playing highly competitive baseball for a great group of coaches within my own state.”

A shortstop, Gabauer said Penn began to recruit him after the Prep Baseball Report Future Games in July in Georgia.

He said that is when recruiting “took off,” with interest funneling in from Columbia, Fordham, Dartmouth, Kent State, Stony Brook, Ohio and others.

“I fell in love with both Columbia and Penn. They were my top two schools,” he said. “It was a tough decision who to lean toward. But Penn has stood out to me in the process, matching what I’ve always strived for and wanted in my future.”

Gabauer last season was an honorable mention all-section player in Class 6A. He played third base and was the Knights’ leadoff hitter.

“I’m looking forward to getting stronger and improving my body over the next two years,” he said, “to be ready to compete when I step on campus.”

