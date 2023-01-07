Norwin notebook: Ace high jumper makes college choice

Saturday, January 7, 2023 | 11:01 AM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Norwin’s Ashley Laukus wins the girls high jump during the WPIAL Class 3A Team Track and Field Championships May 11 at West Mifflin High School.

Senior Ashley Laukus is one of the top high jumpers at Norwin.

She could end up being one of the best in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference, too.

Laukus announced she will continue her track and field career at Shippensburg University.

Hoop it up

The Norwin varsity basketball teams were a combined 13-0 heading into the holiday break.

The boys moved to 6-0 with a 56-41 win at Thomas Jefferson as senior guard Ryan Edwards made a career-best 8 3-pointers for 26 points. He also threw an alley-oop to senior guard Adam Bilinsky, who had 12 points.

The girls stayed perfect with a 53-29 win over Kennedy Catholic with another balanced scoring effort.

Kate Botti had 15 points, Ava Kobus added 13 and Kendall Berger chipped in 11 as the Lady Knights improved to 7-0.

Bilinsky’s dunk

It was the talk of local social media Dec. 29. When Norwin senior Adam Bilinsky delivered a highlight dunk against Peters Township, the play went viral.

Bilinsky, known for his athleticism and leaping ability, brought the ball up the floor, dribbled toward the top of the key, crossed the foul line and took off, soaring over a stationary defender for a two-handed jam.

Bilinsky scored 18 points in a 68-63 loss to Peters Township.

Special pair

Norwin had a pair of college football signees on national letter of intent day last month, both nationally rated special teamers.

Senior kicker and punter Joey Castle signed with Akron, and senior Xander Smith, a long-snapper, made it official with Buffalo.

Both are on sign-and-wait deals in terms of scholarships.

Castle averaged 32.6 yards per punt this season, with seven grounded inside the 20-yard line.

On ice

Some of the top scoring teams in the PIHL are from Westmoreland County heading into the holiday break.

Latrobe (6-4) ranks second in goals in Class 2A with 57 (133 points), while Hempfield (5-3) is fourth with 52 (119).

Franklin Regional (4-6) has 87 points but leads the class in penalty minutes with 233.

Hempfield’s Nick Bruno leads 2A in scoring with 40 points (20 goals, 20 assists).

In Class A, Greensburg Salem (10-1) has blitzed teams with a class-high 82 goals.

Defending champion Norwin (8-2) is third with 70.

Mario Cavallaro of Norwin had 35 points, second-most in the class, on 20 goals and 15 assists.

Greensburg Salem’s Owen Tutich is third with 34 points (14 goals, 20 assists).

