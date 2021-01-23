Norwin notebook: Altieri earns 100th career wrestling victory

Saturday, January 23, 2021 | 12:01 AM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Norwin’s John Altieri beats Latrobe’s Jack Pletcher, 8-1, in the 152-pound weight class Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 at Norwin High School.

John Altieri is headed for a college wrestling career at Clarion. But the Norwin senior has some unfinished business in his final prep season.

Milestones often are part of the build-up to WPIAL and PIAA success. Altieri reached one earlier this season when he captured his 100th career victory.

The milestone win came at the Mid-Winter Mayhem event when he defeated Thomas Jefferson’s Kale Buckiso, 9-1, to win the 145-pound weight class.

He also pinned Jack Moyer of Chestnut Ridge in the semifinals of his pool bracket and defeated Dustin Flinn of Forest Hills, 15-5, the bracket final.

Altieri improved to 100-29 in his career and 6-0 for this season.

Giansante offered

It has been quiet on the recruiting front for Norwin senior lineman Anthony Giansante, who has been trying to hook more Division I offers since he had to decommit from Western Kentucky.

He has two new suitors on the NCAA D-I FCS circuit. Western Carolina of the Southern Conference and Central Connecticut State offered the 6-foot-4, 295-pounder a full scholarship Friday.

He had a dozen offers by the end of November.

Valinsky returns

Norwin second-year boys basketball coach Buddy Valinsky returned to the bench after missing some time following an incident in a game at Central Catholic on Jan. 8.

The WPIAL did not seek to discipline Valinsky for an on-court incident with an opposing player since the school district already addressed the issue.

Two Central Catholic players collided and then made contact with Valinsky, who had his back to the court. In video streamed online, Valinsky turns and appears to push one of the players away, drawing a technical foul.

Valinsky was not ejected and remained on the bench. However, he did not coach the next two games for the Knights.

He returned Jan. 16 when Norwin beat Berlin Brothersvalley, 62-55.

Round one to P-T

Norwin and Penn-Trafford girls basketball reunited in section play and their heated rivalry once again lived up to the hype as Penn-Trafford edged past the then-No. 4 Knights, 50-46, on Jan. 18. Norwin had the lead early in a see-saw third quarter but then-unbeaten Penn-Trafford regained control in the fourth and knocked off the Knights.

West Liberty recruit Danielle Rosso had 12 points to lead Norwin.

The teams play again Feb. 11 in North Huntingdon.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

