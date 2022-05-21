Norwin notebook: Baseball team finishes strong to earn playoff berth

Saturday, May 21, 2022 | 2:36 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Norwin’s Christian Minto doubles, reaching second ahead of Upper St. Clair’s Jack Shearer during their game on April 26.

The Norwin baseball team rallied to earn a WPIAL Class 6A playoff spot and a decent seed in the bracket.

The fourth-seeded Knights (10-8) were scheduled to take on No. 5 Central Catholic (10-9) in the quarterfinals of the eight-team bracket May 23.

The Knights were 4-6 at one point but rallied late to get to 10 wins and finish second in Section 2.

“The seed doesn’t really matter,” Norwin coach Mike Liebdzinski said. “We were in serious danger of not making the playoffs. Winning four straight against USC and Hempfield was a tremendous accomplishment for our kids. I am very proud of how our kids finished the season.”

Softball rallies

Norwin softball made a last-minute push to get into the WPIAL Class 6A playoffs, beating North Allegheny, 6-0, in its final Section 2 game to clinch a berth.

Senior pitcher Angelina Pepe pitched a three-hitter, and five Norwin starters had two hits apiece, including sophomores Bailey Snowberger and Josey Michalski with triples.

“It builds confidence when you know your defense has your back,” Pepe said.

The Lady Knights were flawless in the field in the season-extending win.

It got better for Norwin as the team took down Baldwin, 11-1, in six innings in the first round of the WPIAL playoffs at West Mifflin.

Pepe homered twice and drove in three runs to help her cause in the circle, where she struck out nine and did not walk a batter.

Volleyball playoffs

Norwin entered the WPIAL Class 3A boys volleyball playoffs as the fifth seed.

The Knights hosted No. 12 Fox Chapel on May 17 and rolled to a 25-18, 25-12, 25-15 victory.

Pons offered

Norwin sophomore Jackson Pons picked up another Division I football offer, from Bowling Green.

Pons, a 6-foot-1, 180-pound wide receiver and defensive back, is getting attention playing on the 7-on-7 circuit while also attending national camps. He led Norwin last season with 33 receptions for 457 yards.

College scene

Checking in on Norwin athletes playing at the college level:

Softball

• Saint Vincent: After a 24-win season and a deep run in the PAC Tournament, several Bearcats players received postseason recognition. Sophomore outfielder Alex Dillner was named to the second team. Dillner hit .447 (46 for 103) with 12 doubles, 28 RBIs and 21 runs scored. She was fifth in the PAC in batting average. She hit safely in 26 of her 30 games played.

Baseball

• Youngstown State: Senior pitcher Chad Coles tossed 61/3 strong innings to earn his fourth win of the season as the Penguins downed Northern Kentucky, 5-3. Coles allowed eight hits, struck out six and walked two.

Men’s golf

• Penn State Altoona: Freshman Nathan Graham shot rounds of 93 and 84, and freshman Logan Divald carded 79 and 93 as the Lions finished 37th out of 43 teams in the second round of the NCAA Division III Championship at Howey-In-The-Hills, Fla. The top 18 teams advanced in the tournament.

Men’s lacrosse

• Saint Vincent: Junior attacker Tyler Condrasky was named to the All-PAC Second Team.

Women’s lacrosse

• Westminster: Senior attacker Magen Polczynski was an All-PAC honorable mention selection after she scored a career-high 34 goals and added 13 assists.

Women’s track & field

• Waynesburg: Freshman Megan Barry finished fifth in the javelin at the Harrison Dillard Twilight Meet in Berea, Ohio.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

