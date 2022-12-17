Norwin notebook: Basketball teams charge out of starting gate

Saturday, December 17, 2022 | 11:01 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Norwin’s Mario Cavallaro (right) celebrates his goal with Dom Cerilli during a game against North Catholic last season.

Eight games into the WPIAL season, there were no losses for either Norwin basketball team.

Both teams started 4-0.

The boys stayed perfect with a 48-40 win over Yough at the Westmoreland County Coaches Association Shootout at Jeannette.

Senior Adam Bilinsky had 17 points, senior Justin Weaver added 13 and senior guard Collin Gunzburger chipped in 11. The Knights made nine 3-pointers to just seven two-pointers and remained one of the top defensive teams in WPIAL 6A with their 45.5 points-against average.

The girls made it four straight wins with a defense-infused 50-23 victory over Mt. Lebanon.

Kendall Berger scored a game-high 18 points as the Lady Knights kept their defensive pressure coming. They had not allowed more than 28 points in a game as they traveled to Latrobe on Dec. 12.

They were the only unbeaten team remaining in Class 6A.

Super Mario

Norwin’s Mario Cavallaro was leading PIHL Class A in points and goals through nine games. The junior forward had 20 goals and 14 assists for 34 points for the Knights (8-1).

Teammate Alex Thomas, a junior winger, was not far behind with 28 points (13 goals, 15 assists).

Junior goalkeeper Owen Burmeister had a class-leading eight wins.

The Knights were trailing Greensburg Salem by four points in the Blue Division.

Wrestlers place

Norwin had some success at the Butler Junior Varsity/Girls Tournament as the program moves into a new era with the adoption of girls wrestling.

Amanda Wendt picked up her first win with the Knights and finished third.

Aiden Yuscinsky, Aiden Shieh, Colin Bruno and Vickie Marflak all finished fourth in their weight classes.

Laukus rookie of week

Freshman forward Alyssa Laukus, a Norwin grad, was named the Presidents’ Athletic Conference Rookie of the Week. Laukus had 17 points and seven rebounds in a loss to Saint Vincent and added 14 points and seven rebounds in a win over Wooster.

