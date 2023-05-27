Norwin notebook: Bella Brozeski captures WPIAL hurdles gold

Saturday, May 27, 2023 | 11:01 AM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Norwin’s Keegan Carr, completing a double play as Hempfield’s Dylan Firmstone slides during a May 4 game, was named first team all-section by the Big 56 Conference.

Bella Brozeski overcame hurdles, literally, to capture a WPIAL championship.

She was the lone district champion from Norwin.

The senior ran to victory in the 300-meter hurdles at the WPIAL 3A finals at Slippery Rock with a winning time of 45.56 seconds.

Sophomore Nick Puskar took home a silver medal in the pole vault, while the girls 3,200-meter relay of Bella Furno, Rose Mary Gaydos, Ana DeFazio, and Annie Czajkowski also placed second.

Other Norwin PIAA qualifiers were Savanna Schneck (shot put), Casey Colcombe (300 hurdles) and Hannah Shaw (pole vault).

The PIAA meet was set for May 26-27 at Shippensburg University.

Big 5/6 stars

The Big 56 Conference, a website that recognizes accomplishments of teams and athletes in the WPIAL’s largest classifications, announced its all-section teams.

Norwin first-team players in 6A baseball were junior Keegan Carr and senior Justin Weaver.

Senior Chris Slatt (infield), junior Nolan Ryan (infield) and senior Stephen Rodgers (outfield) made the second team.

Sophomore pitcher Ethen Culbertson was an honorable mention pick.

Martin top coach

Norwin wrestling coach Kyle Martin continues to mold young competitors and push the Knights’ program into the future. He is getting recognition for his efforts.

Martin, the associate head coach and freestyle director for the Knights Regional Training Center, was named the Pennsylvania USA Wrestling Coach of the Year.

Martin is a founder of the RTC program and completed his third season at Norwin in the winter.

Sidun in nationals

Up-and-comer Landon Sidun is expected to be one of the next big names in the Norwin wrestling program.

He is already facing top competition from around the country.

Sidun, who has made his mark at the junior high level, will wrestle for Team Pennsylvania at the U16 National Duals June 6-10 at Loves Park, Ill.

Sidun is a two-time national team member.

Jack Flash

Freshman Jack Whalen, a Norwin alum, is having quite a debut season for the Seton Hill baseball team.

Some say he was recruiting steal.

Whalen is proving that every time he swipes a base. He recently reached 46 steals to set a PSAC and team record for stolen bases in a season.

The Griffins, who battled back in the Atlantic Regional after a loss to Mercyhurst to advance to the Super Regional, collected more postseason honors, this time from the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

Whalen was named to the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association All-Region Second Team.

Dillner all-region

Saint Vincent junior softball player Alex Dillner, a Norwin grad, was named to the National Fast Pitch Coaches Association Region VII Third Team.

The outfielder hit .398 with eight home runs, eight doubles, 26 RBIs and 23 runs. She had a team-high eight doubles.

College signings

Several Norwin athletes signed to play at the next level.

Kate Botti will play basketball at Bethany, while Tim McCabe is headed to Chatham for volleyball, and Collin Gunzberger will play basketball at Penn State Behrend.

All-section

Norwin had three volleyball players make the All-Section 3-3A first team.

Senior middle hitter Michael Mihalov and juniors Lucas Churchfield (libero) and Jackson Genicola (outside hitter) were selected after leading the Knights to the WPIAL quarterfinals.

McCabe (right hitter) and junior Troy Horvath (setter) made the second team, while junior Ben Tygielski (OH) was a third-team pick.

Fifth-seeded Norwin swept past Peters Township in the first round, 3-0, before falling to No. 4 Canon-McMillan, 3-1, in the quarterfinals.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

