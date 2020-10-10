Norwin notebook: Football team puts seven-game skid in rearview mirror

Saturday, October 10, 2020 | 11:01 AM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Norwin’s Nick Fleming tries to break the tackle of Hempfield’s Lucas Guy on Sept. 11.

A seven-game losing streak is no more for the Norwin football team.

The Knights took care of No. 5-ranked Baldwin, 28-12, in Week 4 as senior Nick Fleming completed 10 of 16 passes for 203 yards and two touchdowns, and also ran for a score.

Senior Connor Chrisman had five catches for 108 yards and two TDs, including a 60-yard score.

After giving touted Central Catholic a game, Norwin showed that was no fluke as the Knights put together one of their better efforts.

“We knew coming into the week that Baldwin was going to be a tough opponent,” said Fleming, a first-year starting quarterback who has committed to play baseball at Mount St. Mary’s. “We knew they had (Connor) Lavelle, who was a playmaker for them on both sides along with (Dorien) Ford. I think we did an excellent job containing those two. Our effort was awesome all week. We had a superb week of practice and it showed.”

Norwin’s previous win was Sept. 27, 2019, at home over Butler, 49-21.

“We did some good things, and I am proud of our guys,” Norwin coach Dave Brozeski said. “We battled for all four quarters, and Baldwin was huge up front.”

Jubert on the run

Norwin senior Alex Jubert moved into some elite company when he competed in the recent Bald Eagle Invitational. Jubert won the Class AAA cross country race in a time of 15 minutes, 57 seconds.

That time ranks second all-time in Norwin history.

According to team records, Ed Ziegler ran a 15:47 in 1980, while Kenny Gribshaw posted a 15:30 mark in 1978 on a 3-mile course and Ryan Boccabella 16:03 in 2010.

Willig scores

Norwin senior soccer player Sydney Willig was put into the lineup in a recent nonsection game, and she made the most of the opportunity. Willig, who battles cystic fibrosis, found the net late in a 6-0 win over Kiski Area at Knights Stadium.

Recruiting

• Norwin senior John Altieri announced he will continue his wrestling career at Clarion. Altieri finished third in the WPIAL last season at 138 pounds.

• Danielle Rosso, a senior basketball player at Norwin who plays AAU for the Western PA Bruins, picked up a scholarship offer from West Liberty, a Division II program that plays in the Mountain East Conference.

• Chrisman was offered a spots with Baldwin-Wallace, a Division III team in Berea, Ohio. Chrisman (6-3, 190) plays wide receiver and safety.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer.

