Norwin notebook: Goalkeeper comes into her own at Ohio U.

Saturday, November 13, 2021 | 11:01 AM

Metro Creative

Sam Wexell waited her turn to take over the goalkeeping duties at Ohio. Once she got her chance, she shined.

Looking like the protector of the net she was at Norwin, Wexell helped led Ohio to the Mid-American Conference Tournament and an 11-5-3 record.

She also earned some hardware.

Wexell was named to the All-Mid-American Conference First Team after a stellar senior season.

She started every game for the Bobcats (11-5-3) this season, posted 10 shutouts and made 55 saves for a goals-against average of 0.75.

“Sam’s journey as a goalkeeper here has been phenomenal and it’s such an unbelievable story,” Bobcats coach Aaron Rodgers said. “And for her to have such patience, and resilience, and commitment to being as good as she can be, and more importantly being the best teammate that she can be is such a tribute to her and to her work ethic.”

Ohio lost to Kent State, 3-2, in the first game of the MAC Tournament.

On the run

Norwin runners competed in the WPIAL cross country championships earlier this month at Cal (Pa.).

The girls took 11th place out of 29 teams, while the boys team finished 20th in the 31-team field.

The Knights’ program continues to produce numbers and results. In the last decade, the teams are a combined 124-22 in section meets.

Volleyball season ends

Norwin lost to Pine-Richland in the first round of the WPIAL Class 4A girls volleyball playoffs. The Lady Knights, who were 4-0 in nonsection play, finished fourth in Section 3. Senior outside hitters Chloe Lukonski and Natalie Miller were named to the all-section team.

College scene

Football

• Allegheny: Sophomore wide receiver Declan O’Brien (Norwin) had a career game in a 59-41 loss to Wooster. O’Brien pulled in 10 receptions for 205 yards and three touchdowns for the Gators, who also got two rushing touchdowns from sophomore running back Kyrie Miller (Ligonier Valley).

• Maine: Grad tight end Steve Petrick (Norwin) has six catches for 38 yards and a touchdown this season for the Bears. Petrick spent three years at Robert Morris and two at Temple before choosing to play his extra year at Maine.

Wrestling

• Bucknell: Sophomore Kurt Phipps (Norwin) is rated No. 8 at 133 pounds in the in the Eastern Intercollegiate Wrestling Association preseason rankings.

Women’s soccer

• Chatham: Freshman Lauren Hall (Norwin) registered her first career assist and she did so on a big stage, the PAC Championship. Chatham defeated Westminster, 4-3 in overtime, to win back-to-back titles.

