Norwin notebook: Group of standout seniors make college commitments

By:

Sunday, November 20, 2022 | 11:01 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Norwin’s Emma Novotnak, right, celebrates with Julianna Shimko after she scored against Baldwin during a playoff game last season. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review

Norwin athletes put pen to paper on college signing day Nov. 9.

Eight Knights signed letters of intent to play at the next level, in four sports.

Signees were: Madie Kessler (softball, St. Francis, Pa.); Emma Novotnak (softball, Gannon); Alyssa Aquilio (soccer, Clarion); Faith Steen (soccer, Saint Vincent); Grace Ketter (soccer, Mercyhurst); Ashley Ornowski (soccer, Penn State Behrend); Adam Bilinsky (basketball, Mercyhurst); and Ryan Frankovic (lacrosse, Baldwin Wallace).

Christopher All-WPIAL

Norwin boys soccer coach Scott Schuchert had no reservations moving junior Owen Christopher around in the Knights’ formation.

Back line, midfield or forward, Chrisitopher was a critical piece of the team’s attack and its defense.

Christopher’s play this season was noticed by coaches in Class 4A. He was named to the All-WPIAL list in that class by the Western Pennsylvania Soccer Coaches Association.

Christopher had four goals and five assists for the Knights, who finished 11-7 after earning the No. 3 seed in the WPIAL playoffs.

College scene

Updates on Norwin athletes playing in college:

Men’s soccer

Pitt-Greensburg: Freshman Caleb Yuricha was named the AMCC Newcomer of the Year.

Yuricha netted 13 goals and added four assists, and led the conference with 30 points.

Fourth-year coach Marc Bucci was tabbed the conference coach of the year.

The Bobcats fell to Penn State Behrend, 1-0, in the second round of the ECAC Tournament in Erie to close the season at 9-7-4.

They defeated Penn State Altoona, 2-0, in the opener as Yuricha and junior Jason Argueta scored and junior goalkeeper Danny Rodgers earned the shutout.

Women’s basketball

Illinois-Springfield: Freshman Brianna Zajicek started the season opener and had 11 points in a 79-71 loss to Purdue Northwest.

Marian: Junior guard Jayla Wehner is averaging a team-best 30 minutes per game in four starts, and also leads the Lady Knights with 18 assists.

Marietta: Junior guard Olivia Gribble scored 12 points in a 51-38 victory over Saint Vincent in Latrobe.

Wrestling

Buffalo: Freshman Chase Kranitz earned his first win, scoring a first-period pin at 165 pounds as the Bulls defeated Long Island, 28-6, at WrangleMania in Bethlehem. Kranitz was a three-time PIAA qualifier at Norwin.

Football

Grove City: Freshman Nathan Kadosh-Harris had an interception as the Wolverines (7-3, 5-3 PAC) handled Thiel, 66-6.

Women’s cross country

Point Park: Junior Allison Plassio (Norwin) finished 17th in 20 minutes, 56 seconds, and senior Natalia Zucco (Greensburg Salem) was 25th (21:22) as the Pioneers won the River States Conference Championship.

Point Park has seven runners place inside the top 25 and competed in 25 MPH winds in Kokomo, Ind.

