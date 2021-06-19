Norwin notebook: Knights baseball, softball players earn spot on Big 5/6 all-section teams

Saturday, June 19, 2021 | 11:01 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Norwin’s Jack Whalen drives in the Knights’ first run with a single against Hempfield on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at Norwin High School.

Norwin was well-represented on the Big 5/6 Conference all-section baseball and softball teams.

The Big 5/6 recognizes team and individual accomplishments in the WPIAL’s two highest classifications.

Norwin baseball had three first-team selections in Setion 2: Jake Kendro, Jack Whalen and Jake Bazala, along with second-teamers Ty Stecko, Alex Gabauer, Eric Chorba and Nick Fleming.

Jayden Walker, Elijah Dunn and Landon DiBeradin were honorable mentions.

The softball team also had three players make the first team in Section 2. They are Liz Waszkiewicz, Madie Kessler and Sydney Lokay. Second-team Knights were Mallory Wenzel, Olivia Mastrilli and Bailee Bertani, and Mia Harrison and Angelina Pepe made honorable mention.

…

All-WPIAL netters

WPIAL semifinalists Penn-Trafford and Hempfield had two players each selected to the Class AAA All-WPIAL boys volleyball team.

Senior setter Jarred Schoffstall and senior outside hitter Milan Cermak made the second team from Penn-Trafford, joining Hempfield junior middle blocker Chaz Ewer and senior middle blocker Sean Knight, and Norwin senior opposite-side hitter J.C. Govannucci.

Penn-Trafford senior middle blocker Alex Kana and junior outside hitter Alex Rugh, along with Hempfield junior opposite hitter Sean Gordon, were third-team selections.

…

Pons returns

The WPIAL ruled football player Jackson Pons eligible at Norwin.

Pons, who will be a sophomore in the fall, transferred to Central Catholic in the winter but later returned to Norwin. The receiver and defensive back announced a college offer from Division I Gardner-Webb in the spring.

…

Norwin camp

The Norwin Girls Youth Basketball Association is offering registration from through July 24. Games and practices will be at Irwin Park. Open to Norwin residents only. Cost: Grades K-12, $80; Grades 3-8, $120. There is a $10 discount for registration before July 5. Contact: norwingyba@gmail.com.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

