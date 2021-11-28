Norwin notebook: Knights earn postseason honors

Sunday, November 28, 2021 | 11:01 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Norwin’s Poloma Swankler battles Latrobe’s Ava Lorenzi for possession during their game on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at Norwin High School.

Norwin was recognized for another outstanding season in boys and girls soccer by the Big 5/6 Conference, which follows the top classifications in the WPIAL sports.

The websites’ all-section teams recently were announced.

Girls’ first-team selections for Section 3-4A included senior Paloma Swankler, junior Reagan Casper and freshman Julia Bursick, while second-team picks were sophomore Evelyn Moore, and seniors Emma Rigone, Reese Aquilio and Riley Morningstar.

Norwin also had three honorable mention selections in junior Halle Holtzman, senior Jenna McGuinness and junior Ashley Ornowski.

For the boys, Norwin had four first-teamers, and the coach of the year, in Section 3. All seniors, the players were Caleb Yuricha, Riley Zimmerman, Ryan Dimitroff and Andrew Yanez.

Scott Schuchert was the top coach.

Sophomore Owen Christopher and senior Ryan Harrigan were second-team selections, while Jackson Sirianni made honorable mention.

More Big 5/6 selections

A number of local players were selected to the Big 5/6 Conference’s all-conference football teams in Class 6A.

Norwin had four players named to the second team in senior center Jake Young, senior quarterback Luke Levendosky, senior athlete Dom Barca and junior kicker Joey Castle.

In Big 5/6 girls volleyball, Norwin had a pair of players make honorable mention in Section 3. They were seniors Chloe Lukandi and Natalie Miller.

Knights in first

The Norwin hockey team moved into first place in the PIHL Class A Southeast Division with three straight wins, all by a 6-3 score.

Norwin (5-1), which was a half-game ahead of Westmont Hilltop — the teams have 10 points apiece — scored three second-period goals to top McDowell.

Logan Fear and Ty Shigo each had two goals and an assist, while Mario Cavallaro and Joey Vecchio had one goal apiece.

Owen Bermeister made 24 saves in goal for the Knights.

Cheerleaders first

The Norwin varsity cheerleading squad placed first in competition and game day, and grand champion and competition in an event at Thomas Jefferson on Nov. 21.

Schmook offered

Norwin senior Aaron Schmook, a two-sport athlete, received a college offer to compete in track and field at Youngstown State.

Schmook throws the javelin for the Knights.

Hartner a good sport

Saint Vincent College senior Lauren Hartner, a Norwin graduate, was named to the PAC Sportsmanship Team.

She won three singles matches in the No. 5 spot, and teamed with freshman Trinity Miller to win four matches at No. 3 doubles.

College scene

The Polczynski sisters from Norwin are making an impact in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference, where they will face one another twice this season on the basketball court.

Grove City freshman guard Mara Polczynski started the first four games for the Wolverines, averaging 4.5 points and 4.5 rebounds.

She chipped in five assists in an 87-58 win over Houghton.

Westminster senior guard Magen Polczynski, meantime, scored a game- and career-high 24 points (9-13 FGs) and grabbed six rebounds to pace the Titans to a 69-66 victory over Carnegie Mellon. She was second in the team in scoring at 10.5 points a game.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

