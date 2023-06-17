Norwin notebook: Knights to compete in Cunningham Memorial tournament

Saturday, June 17, 2023 | 11:01 AM

Bill Beckner Jr. | Tribune-Review The Tre Cunningham Memorial Basketball Tournament championship chain.

NOrwin will once again have a team in the third annual Tre Cunningham Memorial Basketball Tournament June 22-24 at Jeannette.

The boys’ varsity-level event honors the memory of Cunningham, a terrific three-sport athlete at Jeannette who was killed in a motorcycle accident in 2020.

Norwin will open against Yough at 7 p.m. June 22, and continue pool play at 6 p.m. June 23 against Belle Vernon.

On June 24, a single-elimination tournament will be played beginning at 9 a.m.

The championship will be 6 p.m. that night.

Other teams scheduled to compete include Latrobe, Monessen, Steel Valley, Greensburg Salem and Greensburg Central Catholic.

There was preliminary discussion this year about 3-point and slam dunk contests at the event.

Recruiting

• Norwin senior Jaden Streussnig signed to continue her track and field career at IUP. She was a key, baton-passing relay runner for the Knights.

• Saint Vincent will be the college hockey home for Norwin senior Ty Shigo. The forward has been a top player during the Knights’ recent run of success, which included a PIHL Penguins Cup in 2022.

