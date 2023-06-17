Norwin notebook: Knights to compete in Cunningham Memorial tournament
Saturday, June 17, 2023 | 11:01 AM
NOrwin will once again have a team in the third annual Tre Cunningham Memorial Basketball Tournament June 22-24 at Jeannette.
The boys’ varsity-level event honors the memory of Cunningham, a terrific three-sport athlete at Jeannette who was killed in a motorcycle accident in 2020.
Norwin will open against Yough at 7 p.m. June 22, and continue pool play at 6 p.m. June 23 against Belle Vernon.
On June 24, a single-elimination tournament will be played beginning at 9 a.m.
The championship will be 6 p.m. that night.
Other teams scheduled to compete include Latrobe, Monessen, Steel Valley, Greensburg Salem and Greensburg Central Catholic.
There was preliminary discussion this year about 3-point and slam dunk contests at the event.
Recruiting
• Norwin senior Jaden Streussnig signed to continue her track and field career at IUP. She was a key, baton-passing relay runner for the Knights.
• Saint Vincent will be the college hockey home for Norwin senior Ty Shigo. The forward has been a top player during the Knights’ recent run of success, which included a PIHL Penguins Cup in 2022.
