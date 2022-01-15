Norwin notebook: Kranitz’s runner-up finish helps Knights finish 7th at WCCA tournament

By:

Saturday, January 15, 2022 | 11:01 AM

Tribune-Review Norwin’s Chase Kranitz (right) was the runner-up at the 2022 WCCA tournament.

Norwin senior Chase Kranitz finished second in the Westmoreland County Coaches’ Association Wrestling Tournament earlier this month at Kiski Area.

The Buffalo commit reached the finals at 152 pounds but dropped a 4-2 decision to Latrobe’s Jack Pletcher.

His teammate, Conner Henning, finish fourth at 132, while Luke Passarelli took fifth at 120, Nate Campbell was fifth at 145, and Austin Wong came in sixth at 113.

The Knights ended up seventh in the team standings with 109.5 points. Latrobe dominated the meet, posting 252.2 points and had four individual champions.

Norwin-NA, part 1

In a matchup of top-5 teams in WPIAL 6A girls basketball, Norwin had North Allegheny right where it wanted, leading the top-ranked Tigers, 35-31, after three quarters in McCandless.

But North Allegheny rallied to tie it before sending No. 4 Norwin home with a heartbreaking Section 1-6A defeat.

Pitt commit Jasmine Timmerson delivered a clutch 3-pointer to beat the final buzzer — and the Knights, 46-43.

There was some question whether Timmerson got the shot off before the horn, but Norwin coach Brian Brozeski did not contest the shot.

He later said the shot counted.

Fans might want to circle Jan. 27 on their calendars. That will be the rematch between the Knights and Tigers in North Huntingdon.

Knights blank Beaver

The Norwin hockey team opened 2022 on a high note, blanking Beaver, 8-0, powered by a five-goal second period.

Mario Cavallaro recorded a hat trick, while Dom Costantino and Alex Thomas had two goals apiece.

Hunter Hardy and Thomas each added two assists, while goalie Owen Burmeister made 10 saves to earn the shutout.

Norwin was 10-2 and had a four-point lead in the PHIL Class A Southeast Division. The Knights were leading Class A in scoring with goals.

Special teamers

Norwin juniors Xander Smith and Joey Castle accepted invites to two more high-level showcases for kickers, punters and long snappers.

Smith, a long snapper, and Castle, a kicker/punter, are headed to the National Kicking Rankings National Top 20 May 26-28 in Baton Rouge, La., and the Wilson All-American event July 29-31, in Indianapolis.

College scene

In women’s basketball, Marian sophomore guard Jayla Wehner (Norwin) had 10 points and three rebounds off the bench in a 70-57 victory over Huntingdon.

Wehner has played in 15 games as a key reserve for the Knights, averaging 4.1 points over 14.4 minutes.

Westminster: Senior Magen Polczynski (Norwin) had a career-high five steals as the Titans defeated Waynesburg, 65-50.

Bucknell: Sophomore wrestler Kurt Phipps (Norwin) picked up two wins at 133 pounds, giving him 13 for the season, as the Bison (6-2) defeated LIU (29-10) and Hofstra (21-15) in New York. Against Hofstra, Phipps scored a reversal in the final 10 seconds to defeat freshman Ty Cymmerman, 4-2.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Norwin