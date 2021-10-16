Norwin notebook: Norwin football has long night

By:

Saturday, October 16, 2021 | 11:01 AM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Norwin’s Luke Levendosky throws against Latrobe on Sept. 3.

Several area football teams had to sit through delays Oct. 8 as lightning and storms moved through Allegheny County.

Norwin was one of the teams subjected to an unsual Friday night.

In McCandless, Norwin and North Allegheny were cruising along when lightning struck and forced the teams into the locker room for an hour and 20 minutes. They resumed play at 10:52 p.m., and the game did not end until around 11:30.

North Allegheny won, 42-17.

Norwin cut it to 28-17 late in the third on a 36-yard field goal by Joey Castle.

Norwin game-planned and watched film during the delay.

“The guys had music playing to stay locked in,” Norwin quarterback Luke Levendosky said. “It was different. We’re not used to playing at 11 and later. The stadium was packed before the delay and almost empty after it.”

Norwin didn’t get back to North Huntingdon until after 1 a.m.

Kranitz to Buffalo

Norwin senior Chase Kranitz announced he will continue his wrestling career at NCAA Division I Buffalo.

Kranitz competed at 160 pounds last season and had a record of 27-8 (84-25 career). He placed fifth at the PIAA Championships in Hershey after finishing second in the WPIAL and Section 1.

He also was second at the PIAA West Super Regional.

Soccer rankings

The Norwin boys soccer team remained No. 3 in the Trib HSSN Class 4A rankings with one week left in section play.

The Knights, who were 12-1-1 overall and 11-0 in section, won the Section 3 championship.

They posted eight shutouts and were on a 12-game unbeaten streak heading into a game at Penn-Trafford on Oct. 13.

The WPIAL playoffs are set to begin Oct. 23.

The Norwin finished in second place in Section 3-4A. The Lady Knights (11-2, 8-2) blanked rival Penn-Trafford 1-0 on Oct. 12 in the section finale.

Their only losses were to first-place Latrobe, the team they were behind in the standings.

College scene

Davis & Elkins freshman soccer player Maddie Rose (Norwin) had started all eight games on defense for the Senators and scored her first goal and dished her first assist in a 4-2 win over Fairmont State.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Norwin