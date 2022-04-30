TribLIVE Logo
WPIAL Logo White

Norwin notebook: Norwin wrestlers shine at freestyle tournament

By:
Saturday, April 30, 2022 | 10:01 AM

Several Norwin wrestlers took part in the Ultimate Club Duals freestyle tournaments April 24 in State College.

The Knights claimed their first trophy in freestyle competition, taking third place with a 6-2 record.

Home sweet home?

The Norwin softball team thought it finally was going to play on its home field April 25, but North Allegheny asked to postpone the teams’ Section 1-6A game.

Norwin had been dealing with unplayable outfield conditions on its home diamond, which has a turf infield and grass outfield. But the field was ready to go before the cancellation.

Norwin had not played a home game since March 25.

Mihalov player of week

Norwin junior middle hitter Michael Mihalov was named a Class 3A player of the week by the Western PA Volleyball Coaches Association.

Norwin held strong at No. 3 in the association rankings, behind No. 2 Seneca Valley and WPIAL power North Allegheny.

Other area teams Hempfield (5), Penn-Trafford (6) and Latrobe (10) stayed in the top 10.

Norwin shut out Armstrong, 3-0, in a recent match (25-16, 25-11, 25-20).

Kevin Skewers led the team with seven kills and Luke Mumpower had 28 assists.

College scene

Checking in on Norwin alumni playing college sports:

Baseball

Allegheny: Sophomore pitcher Garrett Senchur earned a win in relief, working 1 2/3 innings without allowing a hit, as the Gators defeated Penn State Behrend, 5-4. Senchur had a 1.59 ERA in five appearances.

Men’s golf

Pitt-Johnstown: Freshman Sal Cerilli helped the Mountain Cats earn a trip to the NCAA Atlantic/East Region Championships for the first time in program history.

UPJ is the No. 9 seed in a 20-team field and will play May 5-7, at Ravenwood Golf Club in Victor, N.Y.

Women’s track and field

Clarion: Sophomore Courtney Kosanovic took third in the 3,000-meter steeplechase with a time of 12 minutes, 23.24 seconds at the Slippery Rock Invitational.

Saint Vincent: Grad student Tyler Condrasky powered the Bearcats (9-1) past Washington & Jefferson with six goals and three assists in a 17-6 victory.

Washington & Jefferson: Sophomore Nate Petrarco had a team-high nine ground balls in a 17-16 loss to Thiel.

Women’s lacrosse

Westminster: Senior Magen Polczynski ad a goal and three ground balls but the Titans lost to Washington & Jefferson, 18-2. She pumped in four goals and two assists in a 15-12 loss to Bethany.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags:

More High School Other

Fox Chapel to induct 7 new members into Sports Hall of Fame
North Allegheny notebook: Tigers baseball team blanks Butler
High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 29, 2022
High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 28, 2022
High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 27, 2022

HSSN Promo
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter

click me