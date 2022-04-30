Norwin notebook: Norwin wrestlers shine at freestyle tournament

Saturday, April 30, 2022 | 10:01 AM

Several Norwin wrestlers took part in the Ultimate Club Duals freestyle tournaments April 24 in State College.

The Knights claimed their first trophy in freestyle competition, taking third place with a 6-2 record.

Home sweet home?

The Norwin softball team thought it finally was going to play on its home field April 25, but North Allegheny asked to postpone the teams’ Section 1-6A game.

Norwin had been dealing with unplayable outfield conditions on its home diamond, which has a turf infield and grass outfield. But the field was ready to go before the cancellation.

Norwin had not played a home game since March 25.

Mihalov player of week

Norwin junior middle hitter Michael Mihalov was named a Class 3A player of the week by the Western PA Volleyball Coaches Association.

Norwin held strong at No. 3 in the association rankings, behind No. 2 Seneca Valley and WPIAL power North Allegheny.

Other area teams Hempfield (5), Penn-Trafford (6) and Latrobe (10) stayed in the top 10.

Norwin shut out Armstrong, 3-0, in a recent match (25-16, 25-11, 25-20).

Kevin Skewers led the team with seven kills and Luke Mumpower had 28 assists.

College scene

Checking in on Norwin alumni playing college sports:

Baseball

Allegheny: Sophomore pitcher Garrett Senchur earned a win in relief, working 1 2/3 innings without allowing a hit, as the Gators defeated Penn State Behrend, 5-4. Senchur had a 1.59 ERA in five appearances.

Men’s golf

Pitt-Johnstown: Freshman Sal Cerilli helped the Mountain Cats earn a trip to the NCAA Atlantic/East Region Championships for the first time in program history.

UPJ is the No. 9 seed in a 20-team field and will play May 5-7, at Ravenwood Golf Club in Victor, N.Y.

Women’s track and field

Clarion: Sophomore Courtney Kosanovic took third in the 3,000-meter steeplechase with a time of 12 minutes, 23.24 seconds at the Slippery Rock Invitational.

Saint Vincent: Grad student Tyler Condrasky powered the Bearcats (9-1) past Washington & Jefferson with six goals and three assists in a 17-6 victory.

Washington & Jefferson: Sophomore Nate Petrarco had a team-high nine ground balls in a 17-16 loss to Thiel.

Women’s lacrosse

Westminster: Senior Magen Polczynski ad a goal and three ground balls but the Titans lost to Washington & Jefferson, 18-2. She pumped in four goals and two assists in a 15-12 loss to Bethany.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

