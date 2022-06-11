Norwin notebook: Paralympian chosen to promote sport of goalball

Saturday, June 11, 2022 | 9:01 AM

U.S. Association of Blind Athletes Norwin grad Calahan Young (6) competes at the Lima 2019 Parapan American Games.

A dynamic goal scorer and Paralympian, Calahan Young has made his mark in the sport of goalball.

Now the Irwin native and Norwin graduate will be a diplomat for the game he loves.

The U.S. Association of Blind Athletes, the national governing body for goalball in the Paralympics, named Young and 15 others as goalball sport ambassadors.

The ambassadors will help the USABA raise awareness of the sport through numerous initiatives, including digital content and appearances. They also will try to raise money to fund grassroots programs for future goalball athletes.

The 6-foot-5 Young, who is legally blind and walks with a cane, competed in the Paralympics in Tokyo. He attended Slippery Rock and George Mason before his competitive career took off.

Zimmerman to Cal

One of Norwin’s top boys soccer players made his college commitment.

Senior Riley Zimmerman will play in the PSAC at Cal (Pa.).

Zimmerman, a go-to midfielder, was an All-WPIAL selection last season and helped the Knights reach the WPIAL Class 4A quarterfinals.

Recruiting

Norwin track and field had three college signings after the recently completed season.

Aaron Schmook will throw the javelin at Kent State, Triniti Joy will run cross country at Embry-Riddle and Layla Robertson, the girls team MVP, will compete at Seton Hill.

Freestyle finals

A number of Norwin wrestlers placed at the Pennsylvania Freestyle Championships.

Dom Butera won a championship, and runners-up were Titan Powell, London Powell (girls division), Luca Butera, Jo Dollman, Luke Passarelli and Chase Kranitz.

On to nationals

Three youth wrestlers from Norwin were selected to compete for Pennsylvania in the National Duals Championships in Fargo, N.D. Landon Sidun (U16), Luca Butera (U16) and Coleton Klipa (U14) will represent their state.

Norwin High School coach Kyle Martin is the head coach of the U16 team.

