Norwin notebook: Recruiting back open for Anthony Giansante

Saturday, October 3, 2020 | 11:01 AM

Norwin senior lineman Anthony Giansante is no longer committed to Western Kentucky. The 6-foot-4, 290-pounder, who was recruited as an offensive guard, said WKU made the decision to not bring in any high school offensive linemen this year.

He said he was told the program is focusing solely on junior college players and transfers.

As a result, Giansante said his recruitment is “100% open.”

The WKU football office could not be reached for comment.

Before he verbally committed in late June, Giansante also had nine FCS offers, including Sacred Heart, Dartmouth, Bryant, Columbia, Brown, Penn, Fordham, Monmouth and VMI.

Federovich coaching

Norwin added a recent standout to its boys soccer coaching staff. Matt Federovich, who graduated last year and made an impact as a two-sport athlete for the Knights, is helping head coach Scott Schuchert as a volunteer assistant.

Federovich is a freshman at Bucknell, where he is a member of the track and field team. He is taking classes online so he is home and was glad to help.

“He can help us with our speed with all that track experience,” Schuchert said.

Sigut back

Norwin’s Morgan Sigut returned to the soccer field when the Knights played Penn-Trafford on Sept. 26. Sigut had been dealing with a leg injury, one of four starters who have missed recent time.

Schuchert helps Knights

Former Plum soccer coach Caitlin (Martz) Schuchert is working with the Knights girls team after serving as an assistant with her husband, Scott, on the boys team last season.

Caitlin Schuchert was Plum’s coach for five years.

Scott’s sister and cousins played for the Knights, and his uncle, Ron Schuchert, coached the girls’ team to back-to-back WPIAL titles in 1996 and ’97, along with a PIAA title.

Divald advances

Norwin had a representative at the WPIAL Class 3A boys golf championship. Knights senior Logan Divald shot a 75 in the semifinal tournament played at Indiana Country Club to finish inside the top 18 and reach the finals.

Divald is the first boy from Norwin to make the championship since Kory Sandleitner in 2014.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

