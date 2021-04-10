Norwin notebook: Soccer players Swankler, Sigut commit to D1 programs

Saturday, April 10, 2021 | 11:01 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Norwin’s Morgan Sigut (right) has committed to play at Long Island. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Norwin’s Paloma Swankler will play at Robert Morris. Previous Next

Norwin will send two more girls soccer players to NCAA Division I programs.

Junior forward Paloma Swankler announced she has committed to play at Robert Morris, while senior Morgan Sigut is headed to Long Island (N.Y.).

One of several speedsters for the Knights, Swankler, an all-section player, was a scoring threat who also helped to facilitate goals.

Sigut also fits that description and has been a goal-scorer in the lineup since she was a sophomore.

“Paloma is a special player who gives every ounce on the field and will be sure to make a huge impression at RMU,” Norwin coach Lauren Karcher said. “We are lucky to have her and look for her to make the most of her senior season.”

Swankler had four goals and six assists last season for Norwin. She had 13 goals and seven helpers the previous season.

Sigut played mainly defense in previous two seasons. She missed much of her senior season with an injury. In 2019, Sigut had three goals and helped Norwin post nine shutouts on the way to a WPIAL runner-up finish.

“Morgan is an extremely versatile player whose talent and dedication will make an impact at the next level. I’m excited she found the right place to call home the next four years.”

Norwin’s 2020 team also featured Division I players in Pitt commits Lacey Bernick and Katelyn Kauffman,William & Mary recruit Anna Durmis, and Maddie Rose, who is headed to Duquesne.

Swankler plays for the Beadling 2003 Girls North Elite team.

Sigut plays for the Pittsburgh Riverhounds Academy.

Nip and tuck

The Class 6A top-ranked Norwin baseball team won its first two games by narrow, one-run margins.

The Knights held off Peters Township, 5-4, as Alex Gabauer, Jake Kendro and Jack Whalen all had two hits, and Jayden Walker delivered a key sacrifice fly in the sixth inning.

The Knights also edged North Catholic, 4-3, as Tennessee commit Jake Kendro went 3 for 4 with a double, home run and two RBIs. The seventh inning double allowed Norwin to walk off with the victory.

In the section opener, Jake Bazala threw a five-inning no-hitter, fanning eight, as Norwin picked up a 10-0 Section 2-6A win over Baldwin (0-3, 0-1) on April 6. EJ Dunn hit a three-run homer for the Knights (4-1, 1-0).

Norwin lacrosse back

The Norwin boys and girls lacrosse teams recently returned from a 12-day shutdown over covid-19 issues.

The girls have played two games so far, while the boys won’t open the season until Tuesday when the host Peters Township.

Altieri wins

Norwin wrestler John Altieri earned a shutout in his 145-pound match at the 47th annual Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic at Hilton Garden Inn-Southpointe in Canonsburg. Altieri, a Clarion commit, scored a 3-0 decision over Bullis (Md.) senior Damon McGee.

Net gains

Four Westmoreland boys teams are ranked in the latest Western PA Volleyball Coaches Association polls.

Penn-Trafford is No. 4 in Class AAA, with Hempfield, Norwin and Latrobe checking in at 6, 7 and 8.

In Class AA, Derry is ranked seventh.

College scene

Allegheny junior basketball player Josh Ratesic (Norwin) had 18 points and pulled down 12 rebounds in an 83-74 victory over Penn State Behrend. Both totals are career highs.

• St. Francis (Pa.) freshman outside hitter Joey Ferragonio (Norwin) has contributed to four matches, including two starts, for the Red Flash (5-17). He has 10 kills, nine digs and three assists on the season.

• Freshman Margaret Edwards (Norwin) had three goals and junior Joey Smith had two goals and two assists to lead the Saint Vincent women’s lacrosse team past Chatham, 9-8.

• Robert Morris senior soccer player Brittany O’Connell (Norwin) has started all eight games this season for the Colonials (1-7). She has one goal on six shots, two on-goal. For her career, the midfielder has five goals and four assists in 56 games.

• Rutgers redshirt sophomore Emily Harrigan (Norwin) is working her way back after a knee injury stalled her college soccer career. The forward has played in five games this season. She has one goal and one assist in her career with both coming in 2019.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

