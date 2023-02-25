Norwin notebook: Track team brings home medals from TSTCA meet

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Norwin’s Ashley Laukus wins the girls high jump during the 2022 Westmoreland County Track and Field Championships.

Norwin sent its top athletes to the Tri-State Coaches Association Indoor Championships on Feb. 18 at Edinboro University, and a number of them came home with medals.

The girls distance medley relay of Anna DeFazio, Bella Brozeski, Emma Jiancristoforo and Annie Czajkowski took third in 13 minutes, 13.98 seconds and the 4×800 relay team of DeFazio, Jiancristoforo, Czajkowski and Audra Fedor also took third in 10:00.24.

Isaiah Kline was third in the boys high jump with a mark of 5 feet, 9 inches.

Ashley Laukus took fifth in the girls high jump, at 5-1.

Meanwhile, at the fourth indoor meet of the season at Youngstown State, Hannah Shaw won the pole vault with a season-best mark of 12 feet. The mark is a school indoor record.

Playoff form

The Norwin hockey team is gearing up for a title defense in PIHL Class A.

The returning champions built some momentum with a 7-2 win over Freeport late in the regular season.

Alex Thomas had three goals and an assist, Dom Cerilli had a goal and three assists, and Cade Zeravica, Mario Cavallaro and Joe Vecchio had a goal apiece for the Knights (14-4), who were third in the Varsity A Blue Division behind Fox Chapel and Greensburg Salem.

The Class A playoffs were set to begin Feb. 27 with play-in games.

The quarterfinals will be March 6-9, the semifinals March 15 and the final March 20 at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry.

College scene

Updates on Norwin graduates playing in college:

Women’s basketball

Marian: Junior guard Jayla Wehner made the most of a start with 16 points on 7-of-9 shooting in an 85-48 win against Taylor. Wehner played 22 minutes and added two assists.

Women’s indoor track & field

Duquesne: Junior Emily Brozeski picked up a runner-up finish in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.83 seconds at the Al Campbell Invitational in Akron, Ohio. She also took third in the long jump.

Men’s volleyball

Thiel: Freshman Tyler Hussey had a game-high 16 kills, five digs and a .407 hitting-percentage as the Tomcats defeated Marantha Baptist, 3-0. Sophomore JC Govannucci put down a team-high nine kills, added 14 digs and collected five blocks to power Thiel, but it was tripped up by Central State, 3-1.

Baseball

Mercyhurst: Sophomore Jayden Walker doubled for the Lakers in a 5-2, season-opening victory over D’Youville.

Seton Hill: Senior Owen Sabol homered, and freshman Jack Whalen doubled to help the Griffins to a with a 4-0 victory over Findlay in a nine-inning matchup in Cary, N.C.

