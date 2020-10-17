Norwin notebook: Trip to WPIAL finals a 1st for Knights golfers

Saturday, October 17, 2020 | 11:01 AM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Logan Divald helped Norwin boys golf reach the WPIAL Class AAA championships this year.

Norwin switched home courses for boys golf this fall.

Nothing against Irwin Country Club, it was just that the Knights wanted a place more comparable to the places where their section foes play regularly. So, they moved to Youghiogheny Country Club near McKeesport.

It was a few more miles down the highway, but worth the drive.

Norwin also moved up in stature.

The Knights qualified for the playoffs for what is believed to be the first time in program history.

They traveled to River Forest Country Club in Allegheny Township for the semifinal round with eight other teams.

Then, they took it up a notch, posting a score of 396 to finish third and advance to the WPIAL finals Oct. 15 at Cedarbrook Golf Course.

One of the team’s deepest lineups includes top scorers Logan Divald, Sal Cerilli, Trent Kablach and Ron Howard, among others.

The Knights went 9-3 and won a share of their first section title. They were tri-champions with Penn-Trafford and Indiana.

“They are all seniors and played together well,” ninth-year coach Neil Rushnock said. “There were certain pairings that just meshed together. That was the goal from the beginning: make the playoffs.”

The Knights took to the hilly layout at Youghiogheny and sharpened their skills there.

“Youghiogheny opened their arms to us and the boys know how to play an elite course,” Rushnock said. “They are thrilled to be in the playoffs and I know they will make the best of their opportunity.”

Nice return

Norwin’s Brendan Ash missed three boys soccer games after injuring his foot against Penn-Trafford and Knights coach Scott Schuchert said he was curious how Ash would do in his return to the field.

All Ash did was score five goals in a 9-0 win over Connellsville. He added a goal in a 1-1 tie against upstart Latrobe.

Loving it

Norwin did not have any players make the WPIAL singles or doubles tennis tournaments, but that did not stop the Knights from qualifying for the WPIAL Class AAA team playoffs.

Norwin was scheduled to open the postseason last Tuesday at Shady Side Academy. The Knights are led by Jenna Beach and Sydney Pesarsick at singles, and the doubles team of Trinity Miller and Sadie Cuturilo.

Beach and Pesarsick played section doubles together.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

