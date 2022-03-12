Norwin notebook: Wrestler brings home junior high state title

Saturday, March 12, 2022 | 11:01 AM

Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Norwin senior Chase Kranitz takes a break at practice Feb. 15 at Norwin

The Norwin wrestling program showcased some potential future standouts at the Pennsylvania Junior High Wrestling State Championships earlier this month at the Cambria County War Memorial in Johnstown.

Landon Sidun brought home gold with his victory in the 107-pound weight class. He defeated Melvin Miller in the finals, 10-4, to claim the championship.

Norwin also had a girl reach the medal stand.

Jo Dollman finished as the state runner-up at 148 pounds. Dollman fell to Greater Nanticoke’s Sierra Ripka in the finals, 2-0.

Bronze for Kranitz

Norwin senior wrestler Chase Kranitz returned to Hershey for the PIAA Class 3A Championships.

The Buffalo commit finished third at the WPIAL championships at 160 pounds behind champion Jared Kesler of Connellsville and Shawn Taylor of West Allegheny to advance to the state tournament.

WPIAL coaches often refer to the district finals as one of the toughest “regionals” in the country.

Keslar pinned Kranitz in the semifinals.

Kranitz picked up his 100th win earlier in the season.

He awarded the most outstanding wrestler trophy to Sidun during the PA Junior High Southest Regional at Norwin.

Golden Gloves

Jacob Watt, a 13-year-old at Norwin, is competing in the Western Pennsylvania Golden Gloves in March and April as he pursues his boxing dreams.

Watt will fight March 19 in DuBois.

His home venue is Boyce Boxing Gym, a Police Athletic League facility at Boyce Park near Plum. Watt is coached by his father, David Watt, a longtime member at Boyce who also is a certified judge and referee.

College scene

Checking in on Norwin athletes competing at the college level:

Men’s volleyball

Thiel: Freshman J.C. Govannucci knocked down 10 kills for the Tomcats in a 3-2 victory over Hiram in the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference. Govannucci added nine kills as the Tomcats swept Saint Vincent, 3-0.

Women’s basketball

Marietta: Sophomore Olivia Gribble (Norwin) had a game-high 15 points with five 3-pointers as Marietta defeated Wittenberg, 65-50, for the program’s first NCAA Division III Tournament victory. The team lost to Hope College in the next game, 85-66, to finish the season 22-6.

Westminster: Senior guard Magen Polczynski had 10 points and a career-high six steals, but the Titans fell to Penn State Behrend, 77-58, in the ECAC Tournament semifinals to end the season with an 18-10 record.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

