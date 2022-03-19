Norwin notebook: Young to play in East-West All-Star Game

Saturday, March 19, 2022 | 12:41 PM

Norwin senior football player Jacob Young was added to the West roster for the big-school East-West All-Star Game, set for May 29 at Bishop McDevitt in Harrisburg.

Young is a two-way lineman who played center, tackle, guard and defensive tackle for the Knights, and also can handle long-snapping duties.

The 6-foot-3, 290-pound Young has committed to play at Notre Dame College, a Division III program in Ohio.

What is interesting about the East-West selection is that his brother, Zach Young, played in the same all-star game in 2015. He also was a two-way lineman who went on to play at Thiel.

Jacob Young was a nominee this year for the Bill Fralic Award, which recognizes the top interior lineman in the WPIAL.

Kranitz defaults

Norwin senior Chase Kranitz had his stay in the winner’s bracket at the PIAA wrestling championships cut short.

Kranitz sustained an injury and had to default to Strath Haven’s Chase Barlow in the Round of 16.

Kranitz, a 160-pounder, will now focus his attention on a college career at Buffalo.

Big 5/6 stars

The Big 5/6 Conference, which recognizes the play of athletes and teams in the WPIAL’s two largest classifications, announced its all-section teams for basketball.

The boys’ Section 3-6A first team included Norwin junior Adam Bilinsky.

Girls Section 1-6A listed Norwin senior Brianna Zajicek and sophomore Lauren Palangio.

Seniors Michael Fleming and Ty Stecko made the second team, and junior Ryan Edwards was a third team pick.

For the girls, seniors Maggie Race and Alyssa Laukus made the second team.

DelleFemine on the move

Former Norwin football standout Anthony DelleFemine is leaving Youngstown State.

He began his college career at Robert Morris but setbacks and injuries forced him to change lanes. The 6-foot, 185-pound senior wide receiver played in two games in 2021.

He saw action in one game in 2019 at Robert Morris after playing in five in ‘18 when he caught nine passes for 125 yards.

College scene

Checking in on Norwin graduates playing in college:

Women’s basketball

Marian: The Knights (29-4) advanced to the NAIA Tournament for the eighth straight season. Sophomore reserve guard Jayla Wehner has been a key contributor, playing in all 32 games while averaging 3.8 points and 1.5 assists in 17.5 minutes.

Marietta: Sophomore guard Olivia Gribble had 12 points and made a pair of 3-pointers but Marietta fell to Hope, 85-66, in the second round of the NCAA Division III Tournament to close the season 22-6.

Gribble led a balanced attack in scoring with a 10.5 average and made a team-best 65 3-pointers, a total that was 42 more than the next player.

Baseball

Mercyhurst: With a 2-0 record in just 8 1/3 innings of relief, freshman pitcher Jake Bazala is seeing time in key situations for the Lakers. He has struck out nine and walked two while allowing just one run.

Sophomore outfielder Aidan Shephard is carrying a .278 average and has four home runs, 10 runs and 10 RBIs.

Women’s lacrosse

Saint Vincent: Sophomore Maggie Edwards found the net three times for a hat trick as the Bearcats defeated Lancaster Bible, 19-12.

Men’s lacrosse

Saint Vincent: The Bearcats ran their winning streak to four with a 10-4 victory over Muskingum. Grad student Tyler Condrasky scored four goals to lead the attack, while junior Matthew Cassidy and junior Caleb Hawkins netted two apiece.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

