Norwin notebook: Youth football teams play in championship games

Sunday, November 6, 2022 | 11:01 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Pine-Richand’s Jack Nolin battles Norwin’s Andrew Wade for possession during their WPIAL Class 4A quarterfinal on Oct. 29.

Norwin had two teams playing for titles at the Western Pennsylvania Youth Football League championships Oct. 30 at Norwin Knights Stadium.

Norwin defeated Trinity, 19-13, in the Division 3 (K-second grade) game to finish with a 10-0 record.

Santino Gorski ran for a touchdown and finished with more than 2,000 yards and 29 TDs for the season, while he also threw a 51-yard scoring pass to Lucas Alleman.

Alleman ran for another score, while Trainor Fallon, Lucas Revers and MJ Coyne led the defense.

In the Division 2 (third-fourth grade) final, Norwin lost to Seneca Valley, 13-6.

The Knights finished with a 6-4 mark.

Seneca Valley improved to 10-0.

Anden Miklinski had 73 yards rushing and Mike Knox scored for Norwin, while Colt Revers had a team-high six tackles.

Cross country finals

Norwin freshman Annie Czajkowski ran to a 21st-place finish at the WPIAL Class 2A cross country championships at Cal (Pa.) to qualify for the PIAA meet Nov. 5 in Hershey.

Czajkowski finished in a time of 20 minutes, 11 seconds.

The girls team finished sixth overall and the boys were seventh.

The met marked the end of longtime coach Paul Henry’s coaching career at Norwin.

Henry is moving to Williamsport.

Soccer bows out early

The Norwin boys soccer team earned the No. 3 seed in the WPIAL Class 4A playoffs but was dealt an early exit from the eight-team bracket.

The Knights were upset by No. 6 Pine-Richland, 3-1, to finish the season 12-7.

