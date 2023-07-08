Norwin playmaker Jackson Pons prepares for future with new focus on defense

Saturday, July 8, 2023 | 8:01 AM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Norwin junior wide receiver/defensive back Jackson Pons pulls in a pass at the Larry Sellitto Memorial 7-on-7 passing tournament July 21, 2022 at Latrobe. Submitted Submitted "I had some opportunities, but I talked with my dad and we decided to just focus on playing my senior year," Norwin's Jackson Pons said.

If there is a web video on how to be a better defensive back, Jackson Pons has probably watched it, rewound it and watched it again.

He has seen them all.

The Norwin senior’s attention has shifted strongly to the defensive side of the football as he gets set for his final high school season and beyond.

Pons was recruited to play safety at Miami (Ohio), where he has committed to continue his career.

He has a renewed appreciation for defense.

Known for his playmaking ability at wide receiver, Pons also brings athleticism and skill to the secondary. He is as much a threat to tip away or pick off a pass as he is to catch one.

“All I do is watch YouTube videos on DB techniques,” Pons said. “My mindset has shifted.”

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound Pons had 22 receptions for 348 yards and four touchdowns last season, lining up wide while also playing some quarterback.

But he also intercepted three passes and made 38 tackles.

“Defense comes more natural to me,” he said. “It’s easier to me.”

A big proponent of summer 7-on-7 passing tournaments, Pons said he is more aware of the pass stoppers than the touchdown grabbers in highlight clips.

“For every time someone gets Mossed, there is a pass breakup or interception before that that you don’t see,” Pons said. “Not everybody gets Mossed.”

Pons began to get recruited after his freshman year — he went to Central Catholic but transferred back to Norwin — and went on to draw offers from more than a dozen Division I programs.

He admitted the recruiting process came with a hard divide between glamorous and grind.

He chose Miami over Toledo and Ohio, a pair of other Mid-American Conference schools.

“You realize it’s more of a business. You don’t just go around and take pictures,” he said. “I mean, you want to stop and enjoy it, but it can be tough. It’s not all sunshine and rainbows. You try to figure out which schools are really interested in you and which ones just see you as a number.”

One key lesson he learned in dealing with major college programs is that it is all right to be inquisitive.

“I want them to be brutally honest with me,” he said. “That would be my advice to recruits: Ask questions. Ask what you can be better at to play at that level.”

The Name, Image, Likeness revolution did not pass Pons by, but he did not partake, at least not yet.

“I had some opportunities, but I talked with my dad and we decided to just focus on playing my senior year,” Pons said. “There are a lot of rules that go into it that you don’t think about. It’s just better for me at this point.”

An online clothing company and a local pizza shop were among his NIL possibilities.

For the time being, he will make his money through a thankless summer job. He is umpiring youth baseball games.

“It’s fun,” he said. “I am doing a lot of travel games, some up to age 14 or 15.”

Pons, who played baseball growing up but opted not to play in high school, plans to graduate in January and enroll early at Miami.

But first, one more WPIAL season.

He said there is a “new energy” with Mike Brown taking over as Norwin’s coach.

He hopes to show his versatility on both sides of the ball — particularly on defense.

At first glance, Brown likes Pons’ infectious influence.

“The biggest things that have stuck out (with Pons) are his work ethic and leadership ability,” Brown said. “He comes to work each and every day, working as hard as he can. He’s always striving to be the best player he can. He understands the process and what it takes to become the player he is. He also leads by example and is coaching up the other guys whether it be on the field, in the weight room or meeting room.”

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

