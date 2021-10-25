Norwin ‘power couple’ patrols soccer sidelines
Scott and Caitlin Schuchert met on a soccer field. Because of course they did.
“I remember we started coaching together and I went up to him and introduced myself,” Caitlin Schuchert said. “He was like, ‘Hey, what’s up?’ We started hanging out and it kind of went from there. We played in a fundraising game together at Penn-Trafford.
“I never imagined I’d marry someone who shared my passion for the game.”
That was 2007. They coached together in the local Penns Forest youth league when they were young, wide-eyed assistants.
Jump ahead to present day and the Schucherts are Norwin soccer’s power couple.
Scott Schuchert has been the boys varsity head coach since 2012. Caitlin (formerly Caitlin Martz) joined the staff this season as an assistant after helping the boys and girls teams last year as a volunteer.
She is a former girls head coach at Penn Hills and Plum, her alma mater, where she was a standout player before a four-year college career at Lock Haven.
She and her husband still play the game, finding time to escape the coaching grind to extend their playing careers.
Caitlin still plays for the Pittsburgh Hotspurs First Team, and in other leagues, including a men’s Hempfield Recreation league on Scott’s team.
“We haven’t had a date night in a while, but that’s all right,” said Scott Schuchert, 38. “We have the rest of our lives to spend together. We love what we do and it’s nice to share it together.”
Said Caitlin: “Does he ever pass me the ball? I don’t know, maybe.”
With three kids, a family landscape business and Caitlin’s teaching job at Plum Junior High School, the feasibility of both of them coaching at the same time, on the same team, seems limited. OK, impossible.
But they are truly in this together — the family, the business and guiding the Knights to another WPIAL 4A playoff run. A couple of soccer junkies whose admiration for the game rivals their love for one another.
Norwin (12-4) is the No. 3 seed in 4A and will open the playoffs Saturday after a first-round bye.
The Schucherts have three children: Wyatt (9), Scarlett (4) and Stella (2).
“It’s never been difficult and we make it work,” said Caitlin Schuchert, 36. “We know the commitment level it takes to do this. Our families and friends have really helped.
“We’re eating really bad food at this time of year, but we’re getting our groceries delivered, so there was some good from covid. The simplest things are a little harder.”
Watching each other coach is almost as thrilling to the Schucherts as winning section titles and chasing WPIAL gold.
“He is so good with the boys,” Caitlin Schuchert said, tearing up. “It’s so hard to make everyone happy. If he makes 99% of the players happy, it’s that 1% that kills him. He is so invested here and is such a good figure for them. He really cares.”
Scott Schuchert also showed emotion talking about the woman to whom he’s been married since 2011.
“She can sense when I need her (advice),” he said. “We don’t ever get upset at each other. She knows me well, and that makes a big difference.”
