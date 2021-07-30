Norwin recognizes latest Hall of Fame classes

By:

Friday, July 30, 2021 | 12:21 PM

Bucknell Athletics Norwin graduate Drew Phipps competes for the Bucknell University wrestling team in a match against North Carolina on Feb. 1, 2019.

The latest two classes of the Norwin Athletic Hall of Fame will include stars of the past from track and field, cross country, soccer, swimming, wrestling, softball and volleyball.

This also will be a unique year for the committee and inductees.

Normally, the hall of fame ceremony is a biennial event, but it will include both the 2020 and ‘21 class because last year’s induction banquet was canceled due to the pandemic.

The inductees will be recognized Oct. 12 at Stratigos Banquet Centre in North Huntingdon. The 2021 class includes: Drew Phipps (2016 graduate, wrestling), Otto Tancraitor (2000, soccer), Kris Wexell-Ruppert (1983, volleyball), Madeline Wensel (2015, softball) and the 2005 boys volleyball team.

The 2020 all-female class includes: Jenna Gigliotti (2010, cross country), Kathy Marchalek Pawlak (1994, track and field), Kathryn Painter (2015, swimming) and the 2008 and ‘09 WPIAL champion girls track and field teams.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Norwin