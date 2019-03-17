Norwin softball looks to build on breakout year

By: Nathan Smith

Sunday, March 17, 2019 | 6:38 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Norwin catcher Sara Russell takes to the field against Latobe during softball at Greater Latrobe High School in Latrobe, on Friday, April 6, 2018.

It was breakthrough season for the Norwin softball team in 2018.

After going 10-6 during the regular season, the Knights put together their most successful postseason run in recent memory. The team reached the WPIAL Class 6A semifinals and finished one game away from the state tournament. It was the first time the program won a playoff game in more than 20 years.

One year later, the Knights are looking to build off the successful season.

“That experience will help us set the bar higher,” Norwin coach Brian Mesich said. “The mindset of the girls is different.”

The team lost starting pitcher Natalie Krzywiec to graduation but has a trio of pitchers to turn to. Sophomore Sydney Lokay got experience last season and will be in the rotation.

Mesich described senior Emily Blosser as the team’s change-of-pace pitcher. Freshman Angelina Pepe also will see time in the circle.

“It is hard for me this season because we are having a hard time getting a starting nine,” Mesich said. “In the past it might be hard just trying to get a starting nine. This year we have more than nine starters.”

No matter who is pitching, they will have an experienced presence behind the plate. Senior catcher Sara Russell is a multi-year starter and is committed to continue her playing career at IUP.

The team returns a pair of all-section seniors: outfielder Alex Brentzel and shortstop Hailee Culbertson.

“That is a great group of girls,” Mesich said. “They put work in during the offseason and help the younger girls. That is why they are our captains.”

The team has a strong junior class that will be major contributors. First baseman Leah Yoder, second baseman Victoria Shimko and third baseman Carly Cook enter the season with multiple years of starting experience.

“They started as freshmen and played significant roles last year,” Mesich said. “They are key cogs and foundation pieces as juniors. Each of them have Division II prospects.”

Freshmen Olivia Mastrilli and Mallory Wensel could contribute.

The team returns the talent to be successful at the plate. Brentzel, Culberston, Shimko and Russell each had more than 10 hits last season.

“I just hope we can be smarter at the plate,” Mesich said. “We have a lot of talent and power with the bat. I just want us to be more cerebral and have quality at-bats.”

One of the greatest challenges for Norwin this season is its new home in Section 2-6A. The team still will play rival Hempfield.

But the Knights have to contend with long bus rides to schools such as Butler, Seneca Valley, North Allegheny and Pine-Richland.

“The travel is going to be tough,” Mesich said. “I think we have seven games in 12 days. What is going to be hard is if we miss a game due to weather. We will need to make it up and play a continuous schedule.”

Norwin starts the season with a home game against Gateway on Friday. The first pitch is set for 3:30.

Tags: Norwin